Seahawks' Kenneth Walker predicted for long TD run vs. Colts by Fantasy Football guru

All eyes - even the 12s - will likely be on 44-year-old Philip Rivers Sunday at Lumen Field. But Fantasy Football gurus are suggesting fans also take a peek at 25-year-old Kenneth Walker.

Rivers might get most of the attention if the quarterback comes out of retirement and plays for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. But Walker might also command some of the spotlight, as he ramps up his form for the Seattle Seahawks heading toward next Thursday's NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

MORE: Pro Football Focus wildly underrates Seahawks' rising stars in Top 15 rookie rankings

Last week Walker, who has struggled recently with a glute injury, was a flop for Fantasy Football owner last week in Atlanta. While the Seahawks rang up 37 points in the blowout win, the running back got only 11 touches for a measly 28 yards.

The frustrating timeshare at running back between Walker and Zach Charbonnet continues, but this week could be different. Writes Pro Football Network in suggesting owners start Walker this week:

MORE: Seahawks' embattled QB Sam Darnold breaks record held by Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

"The Colts are the 10th-worst pre-contact rushing defense, and we know that Walker can hit big at a moment’s notice. With him earning at least three looks in four straight, there’s enough PPR floor for me to slot him as a viable flex that could well finish as a strong RB2 with one splash play."

Most analysts predict the surging Seahawks will blow out the crumbling Colts. And some expect Walker to produce his longest touchdown run of the season.

Kenneth Walker | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL analyst names Seahawks’ potentially fatal flaw for playoffs

Sam Darnold rebounds big-time in quarterback power rankings

PFF wildly underrates Seahawks rising stars in rookie rankings