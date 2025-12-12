Seahawks' Kenneth Walker predicted for long TD run vs. Colts by Fantasy Football guru
All eyes - even the 12s - will likely be on 44-year-old Philip Rivers Sunday at Lumen Field. But Fantasy Football gurus are suggesting fans also take a peek at 25-year-old Kenneth Walker.
Rivers might get most of the attention if the quarterback comes out of retirement and plays for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. But Walker might also command some of the spotlight, as he ramps up his form for the Seattle Seahawks heading toward next Thursday's NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
Last week Walker, who has struggled recently with a glute injury, was a flop for Fantasy Football owner last week in Atlanta. While the Seahawks rang up 37 points in the blowout win, the running back got only 11 touches for a measly 28 yards.
The frustrating timeshare at running back between Walker and Zach Charbonnet continues, but this week could be different. Writes Pro Football Network in suggesting owners start Walker this week:
"The Colts are the 10th-worst pre-contact rushing defense, and we know that Walker can hit big at a moment’s notice. With him earning at least three looks in four straight, there’s enough PPR floor for me to slot him as a viable flex that could well finish as a strong RB2 with one splash play."
Most analysts predict the surging Seahawks will blow out the crumbling Colts. And some expect Walker to produce his longest touchdown run of the season.
