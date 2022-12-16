Seahawks Run Defense Continues to Struggle in 49ers Loss

Once again the Seahawks could not stop the run, this time in a Thursday night loss to the 49ers.

Not only did the Seattle Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers eliminate their chances at an NFC West crown, but it was their fourth loss in the last five games.

While the defeat came against one of the hottest teams in the league, the loss did feature a recurring theme as the Seahawks once again struggled to stop the run.

The 49ers got seemingly whatever they wanted on the ground, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey led the way with 108 yards and the touchdown, but rookie Jordan Mason's 55-yard run to seal the game was the biggest gut punch to a weak Seahawks run defense.

In their last four losses, the Seahawks have allowed opponents to rush for 161, 283, 223 and now 170 yards to 49ers, for an average of 212 yards per game. Even in their win, a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks gave up a whopping 171 yards on the ground.

If the Seahawks want to keep their already slim playoff hopes alive, they must start with finding a pulse in their run defense. Allowing opponents to rush for 160+ yards consistently is not a recipe for success.

Then, even if the Seahawks do make the playoffs at this point, their inability to stop the run could very well cost them any semblance a successful playoff run.

