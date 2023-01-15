Seahawks Crumble in 2nd Half, Blown Out by 49ers in NFC Wild Card

The Seattle Seahawks were alive and well after they headed into halftime with a lead in Saturday's playoff meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. But a completely different team emerged in the second half to all but secure a season-ending loss.

The Seattle Seahawks have shattered expectations this season.

They nearly kept this trend up against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.



But the only thing that was shattered in the 41-23 season-ending loss to the Niners was the Seahawks' hopes of securing a massive postseason upset over their divisional rival.

Seattle got a solid performance from quarterback Geno Smith, who went 25 of 35 passing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He found a connection with receiver DK Metcalf, who finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores.

However, this wasn't enough to counter a big day from Niners running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished with 15 carries for 119 yards while adding a receiving score. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continued his excellent play, as he went 18 of 30 for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel had a huge game as well and capped it off in style. He finished with six grabs for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Niners jumped out to a 10-0 lead, which was highlighted by a 68-yard run from McCaffrey. He finished things off with a short scoring grab for San Francisco's first touchdown of the game.

But the Seahawks took control in the second quarter after it looked like things were going to head south in a hurry. On the shoulders of Walker III and the hands of Metcalf, Seattle took a 14-13 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Walker scooted his way into the end zone untouched Smith hit Metcalf in stride for a 50-yard touchdown. A fringe Niners blowout had turned into a lead for Seattle.

San Francisco snagged the lead back before half on a chip-shot field goal, but a costly penalty from the Niners defense allowed Seattle kicker Jason Myers enough room to nail a 56-yarder at the first-half buzzer. The Seahawks led 17-16 headed into the halftime.

But it became clear that Seattle had used all of its juice in the second quarter, as penalties and lack of offensive explosion doomed the Seahawks in a

The Niners took seven minutes off the clock before Purdy snuck in for a touchdown to give San Francisco a 23-17 lead.

The Seahawks were in position to at least make it a three-point game despite an ineligible-man penalty negating what would've been a third-and-short in the red zone.

But instead, Seattle got nothing after the Niners pass-rush got home to Smith, who was stripped by Charles Omenihu and lost the fumble.

This proved to be the last time the Seahawks remained competitive in a game that they once appeared to be in total control of.

San Francisco would go on to score 18 unanswered points after the takeaway, which was highlighted by a 74-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Samuel.

Seattle got back on the board with a late touchdown from Metcalf to stop the bleeding, but the damage had already been done.

Even though Seattle’s season is over, the team has a busy offseason to look forward to.

