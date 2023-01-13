No Seahawks Selected to 2022 AP All-Pro Teams; Who Received Votes?

One of two playoff teams not to be represented on the latest All-Pro teams, the Seattle Seahawks had six players receive votes on defense and special teams.

Despite making a surprising run to a wild card berth in the NFC with an unexpected 9-8 record, the Seattle Seahawks didn't have a single player earn First or Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press.

Interestingly, after finishing ninth in the NFL in scoring this season with quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, Seattle didn't have an offensive player receive a first or second-team vote. Receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were shut out of voting after putting up 1,000-yard seasons in tandem, while dynamic rookie running back Ken Walker III didn't receive any votes either.

Defensively, cornerback Tariq Woolen, safeties Ryan Neal and Quandre Diggs, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks received votes, though none of them finished higher than sixth in balloting. On special teams, kicker Jason Myers finished third in balloting at his position, narrowly missing his first All-Pro selection, while Nick Bellore also received votes as a specialist.

While some fans may take issue with the Seahawks not having any All-Pros amid a successful season and the fact the Jaguars were the only other playoff team not to have a player selected, it's difficult to argue any of their standout players necessarily got snubbed by voters this year.

On offense, Metcalf and Lockett each finished outside of the top 10 in receptions and receiving yards. While Lockett caught eight touchdown passes to finish eighth in the league, Metcalf only reeled in six, the lowest output of his four-year career. Even though they had highly successful seasons, they weren't quite All-Pro caliber.

The same can be said for Walker, who didn't become a starter until Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. While he became the second Seahawk rookie running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, he finished 11th in the NFL in that category and 10th in touchdowns.

Of the four defenders who received All-Pro votes, Woolen may have had the strongest resume, but several other cornerbacks had equally impressive campaigns.

Turning in a dominant rookie season after being drafted in the fifth round out of UTSA, Woolen became an immediate day one starter for Seattle and led all cornerbacks with six interceptions, including returning a pick six against the Lions in a Week 4 victory. He also generated nine pass breakups and he blocked a field goal on special teams.

Still, while Woolen's ball production puts him squarely in the discussion for All-Pro consideration, the budding star did allow five touchdowns in coverage, his 70.0 passer rating against ranked eighth among corners, and per Pro Football Focus, he missed 14 tackles, tied for second-most by a cornerback this season. Finishing seventh at his position group, it's clear voters didn't overlook those deficiencies.

In comparison, Jets rookie Sauce Gardner allowed only one touchdown and opposing quarterbacks completed a league-worst 45.2 percent of passes against him, warranting his First-Team All-Pro selection. Broncos second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain, the other First-Team selection, also enjoyed a strong season allowing only 10.2 yards per catch and producing a pair of interceptions and seven pass breakups.

The two Second-Team honorees, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, each finished with at least three interceptions and eight pass breakups apiece. Both players also surrendered only two touchdowns and ranked in the top five in opposing passer rating for the season. It's hard to state a case Woolen deserved a spot ahead of either of them.

As for Neal and Diggs at safety, while both players had quality seasons, Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick tied for the league lead with six interceptions while allowing only one touchdown, making him an easy selection for First-Team All-Pro. 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga picked off four passes, racked up 89 tackles, and added a pair of sacks, emerging as a rising star and earning his selection as well.

By comparison, Diggs didn't have an interception until Week 12 and though he finished strong allowing only one reception in Seattle's final six games, he missed 13 tackles and only had three pass breakups to go with his four interceptions. Thriving in Jamal Adams' stead, Neal has been invaluable for the Seahawks and may have had a stronger case overall with a league-high six pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble, and four tackles for loss. But he missed three games due to injury and only picked off one pass, hurting his chances to beat out Fitzpatrick or Hufanga.

Ultimately, Neal finished sixth among safeties with 14 points, including a trio of First-Team All-Pro votes. Diggs earned 12 points and two First-Team votes.

At linebacker, before succumbing to a torn ACL late in the season, Brooks was once again among the NFL's leaders in tackles. With that said, he didn't record an interception and only had three tackles for loss and a sack, failing to make the impact plays top linebackers such as 49ers star Fred Warner and ex-Seahawks star Bobby Wagner made over the course of the season. It would have been a surprise if he wound up earning First or Second-Team All-Pro honors with several other candidates boasting better stat lines.

On special teams, Myers proved to be an integral part of Seattle's bounce-back winning season, connecting on 34 out of 37 field goal attempts and going a perfect six for six beyond 50 yards. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson also made 34 out of 37 field goals, but his impressive 11 for 13 stat line beyond 50 yards likely vaulted him past Myers and Justin Tucker into first place with 85 points. There's no argument to be made there either.

In the end, if Woolen or Neal or Diggs would have been named First or Second-Team All-Pro, they would have been deserving candidates. But none of them was snubbed based on the talent and production at their respective positions and while the Seahawks got shut out of voting this time around, with a bright future anchored by the likes of Walker and Woolen, plenty of All-Pro selections should be coming for the franchise down the road.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.