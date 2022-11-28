Despite a 328-yard, two-touchdown effort from quarterback Geno Smith and two interceptions from Quandre Diggs, the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday.

The Seahawks got off to a fast start, scoring on their first possession of the game which was the result of Diggs' first interception on Las Vegas' first play from scrimmage. Granted a short field due to the turnover, it took Geno Smith and the Seattle offense just two plays to go 12 yards for a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run.

The Raiders equaled the game with a touchdown drive on their next possession, going 75 yards in 11 plays for a Derek Carr 18-yard pass to running back Ameer Abdullah.

Seattle added a field goal in the first quarter after another Carr interception to Diggs, his second of the game.

The Seahawks got three more in the second quarter on another Myers field goal that pushed the Seattle lead to 13-7 with 13:34 left in the half. But Las Vegas answered that with a Carr touchdown pass to wideout Mack Hollins that gave the Raiders a 14-13 lead.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith then made his first mistake of the game with an interception to Denzel Perryman that gave the Raiders a short field. On the next play, running back Josh Jacobs ran 30 yards for a touchdown that pushed the Raiders' lead to 21-13 with 8:29 in the half.

Seattle answered with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, culminated by a 35-yard touchdown pass from Smith to receiver Tyler Lockett to get the Seahawks to within one point at 21-20 with just 5:21 left in the half.

The Raiders extended the next drive to the end of the half, but not before extending their lead to 24-20 on a 36-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson with ten seconds left.

The Seahawks matched their fast first-half start with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the second half. Walker was able to find a hole off left tackle for a 14-yard touchdown run, his second of the day. That put Seattle out in front 27-24.

But Las Vegas was able to answer with a 25-yard Carlson field goal on the next drive to tie the game.

The score remained unchanged until the 5:37 mark of the fourth quarter when Smith found running back Travis Homer for an 18-yard touchdown that gave Seattle a 34-27 lead.

The Raiders answered, however with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau with just 1:54 left in the game.

Seattle couldn't move the ball for a potentially game-winning score in regulation and the game went into overtime.

Las Vegas took the ball first in the extra 10-minute frame, but the Seahawks defense held on a 3rd and 1 from the Seattle 37, and Carlson missed from 49 yards out to turn the ball over to the Seahawks.

Seattle went three-and-out and was forced to punt with 4:39 left in the overtime period.

On the next play from scrimmage, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a touchdown and the win.

