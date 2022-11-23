Which Seahawks WR is Best? DK Metcalf Makes Tyler Lockett Pro Bowl Argument

Just in terms of engaging in barroom debates - or locker-room debates - the Seattle Seahawks get to deal with a fun problem to have.

Regarding the wide receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf - surely among the best in the NFL - which one deserves more credit? More acclaim? More attention?

Metcalf is getting our attention by giving his attention to Lockett.

“He is the most underrated receiver in the league,'' DK said of Lockett. "He deserves to be in the Pro Bowl.”

Lockett has consistently put up numbers - now in his eighth season in the NFL, he's played 121 games and has recorded 503 receptions for 6,707 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns throughout his career.

But as DK notes, via the Tacoma News Tribune, Lockett often seems to be thought of in an under-the-radar way. Maybe that's because DK himself is so high-profile. Or, in this particular season, maybe it's because the team's surprising success - at 6-4 coach Pete Carroll's squad is tied for the NFC West lead - has been keyed by the MVP-level performance of veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Oh, and maybe the Rookie of the Year-level explosion of Ken Walker III is in play as well.

The tests, of course, keep coming; this week, the Seahawks play the Raiders, who are struggling and yet boast a receiver in Davante Adams that Carroll is essentially saying is the NFL's best.

But the test of time has proven something, and Metcalf wants all to know: Tyler Lockett is up to most any task, and about as good as anybody in h

