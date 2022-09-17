WATCH: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Mic'd Up in Win Over Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver Broncos on Monday was an emotional triumph for the entire team and fanbase.

But it's hard to argue that the win meant the most to Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett, the longest-tenured player on the team.

Fittingly, in a win over his former quarterback Russell Wilson, Lockett was mic'd up and provided fans a look at some of the unfiltered emotion he felt during Seattle's Week 1 victory.

Watch the best moments from Lockett's mic'd-up night here.

"Man it was a big win," Lockett says in the video. "We really don't have anything to lose to be honest with you. It doesn't matter what the world thinks. We got a team that we believe in ourselves. We gonna go out there each and every day and we gonna compete, this team gonna be special."

The Seattle offense was held relatively in check in a game that was dominated by the defenses, as Lockett totaled just three catches for 28 yards. But that mattered little when Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a potential game-winning 64-yard field goal with 20 seconds left.

The mic caught Lockett chatting with Denver receiver Courtland Sutton postgame.

"Y'all gonna do some magic together," Lockett said of Sutton and Wilson's connection.

Sutton responded: "You know, (Wilson) tell us all the time 'you know me and Tyler used to do this right here.'"

Lockett also caught up with Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who exited Monday's game due to a thigh injury.

"You a big inspiration for me for real," Simmons said. "Watching what you do and how you move, I appreciate that. Appreciate how you lead, bro."

The Seahawks will aim to build off their triumphant season-opening win on Sunday as the team travels to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.