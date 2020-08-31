Seeking Receiver Depth, Seahawks Sign Lance Lenoir

Continuing to shuffle the roster with one week until cut down day, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with veteran receiver Lance Lenoir.

In a corresponding roster move, undrafted rookie running back Patrick Carr has been waived with an injury designation.

Formerly starring at FCS-level Western Illinois, Lenoir signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2017 season. Bouncing on and off the active roster over the past three seasons, he has appeared in eight career regular season games, recording a tackle on special teams and no catches.

Lenoir spent last season on injured reserve after being waived by Dallas during the early stages of training camp. He ultimately was released by the team in April.

Joining the Seahawks with just one week of training camp remaining, Lenoir provides veteran insurance with Phillip Dorsett, John Ursua, and Cody Thompson nursing injuries. Coach Pete Carroll indicated several of those players could return to the field as early as Tuesday, but depth issues have been a problem in recent practices.

Having played over 100 special teams snaps for the Cowboys in 2018, Lenoir could also get a look on kick and punt coverage.

Signing on two separate occasions with the Seahawks, Carr participated in a handful of training camp practices before being sidelined last week with an undisclosed injury. The former Houston standout will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed.