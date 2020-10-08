Versatile Jonathan Bullard Aiming to Make Immediate Impact for Seahawks

RENTON, WA - Life comes at you fast when you're a member of an NFL practice squad. As fifth-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard will tell you, that's especially true during this unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two days ago, one month after being released during final roster cuts, Bullard remained a member of the Cardinals practice squad, waiting patiently for his next opportunity to be on an active NFL roster. Then, the Seahawks promptly swooped in to make that goal a reality on Wednesday and he was on the first flight to Seattle.

"It's been fast, a lot going on," Bullard told reporters on Thursday. "I got a lot of learning to do, but I'm up for the challenge. But I'm gonna make the best of it."

As far as knowing about Seattle's interest in him, Bullard said the signing "just happened," though he had received an earlier call suggesting it was a possibility. Interestingly, he also visited the team in a pre-draft visit five years ago as well, so he's been on the organization's radar for some time.

With Thursday being his first day with the Seahawks, Bullard has barely had time to get comfortable in the new team sweatshirt he wore at his introductory press conference, let alone interact much with teammates or participate in a practice. But if there's one thing that should prove helpful for his transition, it's the presence of assistant head coach/defensive line coach Clint Hurtt.

After starring at Florida and earning First-Team All-SEC honors as a senior, Bullard was selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. At the time, Hurtt served as Chicago's linebackers coach, but he still interacted with him some on the field and during defensive install meetings.

This time around, Bullard will be working more directly with Hurtt, which he sees as a major advantage for him as he attempts to learn a new defense in rapid fashion.

Appreciative of having someone he knows well on Seattle's staff, Bullard said, "I think it's going to be very beneficial for me to have a coach that knows a little bit about me, knows how I came in and where I am now, and to help me get up to speed."

Being a newcomer, Bullard indicated the Seahawks haven't told him what his role will be yet and the focus has been on "learning what they do up front." On Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll didn't offer much intel on where he would be playing either, simply saying, "We have some inside scoop on him and we're excited to see how he fits into the rotation."

But in regard to what he could offer the team, at 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, Bullard has the size and enough athleticism to play both base defensive end and defensive tackle in the team's 4-3 scheme. Over the course of three years with the Bears, he saw significant action at both positions in a rotational role, registering 62 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks in 46 games.

Last year with the Cardinals, Bullard played 309 defensive snaps in nine games while starting six times, primarily lining up as a defensive end. Prior to suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, he produced 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits, a career-high.

When asked to describe his skill set, Bullard highlighted "initial get-off, backfield penetration" as two of his biggest strengths he will bring to his new team. But ultimately, he will do whatever the Seahawks need him to do to help contribute to winning football games and he's eager to see where he fits up front, whether that is seeing snaps off the edge or reducing inside.

"I just want to come here and help in any way I can, however they ask me to. Right now, it's just learning the plays so I can get out there."