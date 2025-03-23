NFL free agency: How Seahawks stud Ernest Jones celebrated his new deal
The Seattle Seahawks have made some questionable moves over the last three weeks, but not many are questioning their decision to sign linebacker Ernest Jones to a three-year, $33 million contract extension.
Jones, 25, has played for three NFL teams since entering the league as a third-round pick for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Despite being traded twice, the versatile linebacker has found a new home in Mike Macdonald's defense and has a bright future in Seattle.
Upon signing his new contact, Jones celebrated by buying his mom a new ride. The Georgia native surprised her with a brand new Mercedes-Benz complete a red bow on the hood (watch below).
Jones may have bounced around over the last year, but his production reflects that of an ascending player. The former South Carolina standout has recorded 458 tackles (253 solo), six sacks, four interceptions, 23 TFL, 16 passes defended, 13 QB hits and two forced fumbles in 63 games (48 starts).
The Seahawks defense will likely be the strength of the team early in the season as quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of the offensive additions get familiar with one another. With players like Jones backing one of the better defensive lines in the league, this could be a top-10 unit in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Trade proposal sends Seahawks stud RB Kenneth Walker III to AFC West
Seahawks’ promising EDGE named best trade asset going into NFL draft
DK Metcalf struggled with the Seahawks reducing role for Tyler Lockett
2 Seahawks make NFL analyst’s list of most-intriguing offensive signings