Charles Cross comments on his huge new contract with the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks front office checked off a major item on their to-do list earlier this week when they signed left tackle Charles Cross to a massive contract extension.

Details of the contract have yet to come out, but according to ESPN the broad strokes are that it's a four-year deal worth up to $104.4 million, which includes $75 million in guarantees.

Combined with the fifth-year option that Seattle had previously picked up, Cross is now under contract for the next five years and a total of $121.96 million.

Cross returned to practice yesterday for the first time in several weeks, as he missed the team's last three games of the regular season dealing with a hamstring injury. Before practice, he spoke with beat reporters about his new deal.

Charles Cross on new contract

The yearly average for Cross' salary makes him the third-highest paid left tackle in the league, one spot behind San Francisco 49ers superstar Trent Williams.

That's a lot of money for any non-quarterback, but Cross should be worth it. Since entering the league in 2022 Cross has steadily improved his game, especially in regards to pass protection. Here's a look at how his Pro Football Focus grades have progressed from year to year.

Charles Cross PFF grades

- 2022: 63.7 overall, 62.8 pass blocking, 63.9 run blocking

- 2023: 67.6 overall, 58.3 pass blocking, 69.7 run blocking

- 2024: 82.5 overall, 77.9 pass blocking, 81.3 run blocking

- 2025: 73.2 overall, 66.7 pass blocking, 76.9 run blocking

Cross is expected to be back in the lineup next weekend when the Seahawks host their divisional round opponent in the NFC playoffs. It will either be the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers - but Green Bay has the best odds to fill that spot.

Cross is the second member of Seattle's stellar 2022 draft class to earn a long-term extension. Right tackle Abe Lucas was the first. Ken Walker, Riq Woolen, Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant still need to be taken care of, if the Seahawks can find the room to pay all of them.

