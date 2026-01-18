10 shocking stats from the Seahawks' blowout playoff win over the 49ers
1. The Seahawks defense has played eight straight quarters against the 49ers without allowing a touchdown.
The Seahawks held the 49ers to 3 points and 173 yards in Week 18. The Seahawks held the 49ers to 174 yards and 6 points in the Divisional Round. San Francisco never got past Seattle's 22.
2. The Seahawks' 35-point win over the 49ers ties the largest intradivisional postseason win of the Super Bowl era.
A team has not defeated a divisional rival by 35 points or more in a playoff game since 1968, when the Raiders also beat the Chiefs by 35 points.
3. Kenneth Walker III ran for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns, recording the second-highest success rate of his career.
Walker had a 63.2% success rate on 19 carriers. He averaged 13.51 mph when crossing the line of scrimmage, his third-fastest in a game in his career, per Next Gen Stats.
4. In this game, the Seahawks had the equivalent of what would be the highest pressure rate in the NFL this season.
They did this while also blitzing at what would be the lowest rate in the league this season. Seattle had a 47.4% pressure rate on just a 10.5% blitz rate.
5. Kyle Shanahan has coached 163 games for the 49ers. His team has only been held under 7 points four times.
Two of the four have come in January 2026 against the Seahawks.
6. The Seahawks scored more points in the first 13 seconds of the game than the 49ers scored in the full 60 minutes.
Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The 49ers kicked two field goals all night for a total of 6 points.
7. The Seahawks' 41-6 win was their largest margin of victory in the playoffs since 43-8 in Super Bowl 48.
In both games the Seahawks scored a touchdown on an opening kickoff, in the third quarter in 2014 and in the first quarter in 2026.
8. Ernest Jones IV now has the second-most interceptions among any player in the NFL this season.
Jones has 6 INTs on the year after snagging one against the 49ers. Only Kevin Byard has more with 7. Byrad is a safety; Jones is a linebacker.
9. The Seahawks completed back-to-back games with no offensive turnovers for the first time under Mike Macdonald.
The Seahawks committed no fumbles, no near-picks, no special teams snafus in their last eight consecutive quarters of football. That's the first such occurrence since Mike Macdonald became the head coach.
10. Seattle's 19 pressures on Purdy were the most in their 20 playoff games since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2009.
Their previous high was 15, which they achieved in the 2016 postseason. On the Seahawks' 19 pressures, they created two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception on defense.
