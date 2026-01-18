10 shocking stats from the Seahawks' blowout playoff win over the 49ers

1. The Seahawks defense has played eight straight quarters against the 49ers without allowing a touchdown.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald meet at midfield following an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks held the 49ers to 3 points and 173 yards in Week 18. The Seahawks held the 49ers to 174 yards and 6 points in the Divisional Round. San Francisco never got past Seattle's 22.

2. The Seahawks' 35-point win over the 49ers ties the largest intradivisional postseason win of the Super Bowl era.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A team has not defeated a divisional rival by 35 points or more in a playoff game since 1968, when the Raiders also beat the Chiefs by 35 points.

3. Kenneth Walker III ran for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns, recording the second-highest success rate of his career.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) trails on the play during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Walker had a 63.2% success rate on 19 carriers. He averaged 13.51 mph when crossing the line of scrimmage, his third-fastest in a game in his career, per Next Gen Stats.

4. In this game, the Seahawks had the equivalent of what would be the highest pressure rate in the NFL this season.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

They did this while also blitzing at what would be the lowest rate in the league this season. Seattle had a 47.4% pressure rate on just a 10.5% blitz rate.

5. Kyle Shanahan has coached 163 games for the 49ers. His team has only been held under 7 points four times.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled b y. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Two of the four have come in January 2026 against the Seahawks.

6. The Seahawks scored more points in the first 13 seconds of the game than the 49ers scored in the full 60 minutes.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) attempts to trip him up during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The 49ers kicked two field goals all night for a total of 6 points.

7. The Seahawks' 41-6 win was their largest margin of victory in the playoffs since 43-8 in Super Bowl 48.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In both games the Seahawks scored a touchdown on an opening kickoff, in the third quarter in 2014 and in the first quarter in 2026.

8. Ernest Jones IV now has the second-most interceptions among any player in the NFL this season.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jones has 6 INTs on the year after snagging one against the 49ers. Only Kevin Byard has more with 7. Byrad is a safety; Jones is a linebacker.

9. The Seahawks completed back-to-back games with no offensive turnovers for the first time under Mike Macdonald.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks committed no fumbles, no near-picks, no special teams snafus in their last eight consecutive quarters of football. That's the first such occurrence since Mike Macdonald became the head coach.

10. Seattle's 19 pressures on Purdy were the most in their 20 playoff games since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2009.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is strip sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Their previous high was 15, which they achieved in the 2016 postseason. On the Seahawks' 19 pressures, they created two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception on defense.

