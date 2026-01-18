Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak loses out on Falcons job to former NFL Coach of the Year

There’s plenty of interest in Klint Kubiak across the NFL, with at least six teams having expressed interest in him as their head coach during Seattle’s bye week. So none of this is to suggest that the door has closed on Klint moving up to the next level. But there’s at least one less team that will be seeking his services this offseason.

Per Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons have decided to go a different way, finalizing a deal with Kevin Stefanski to be their new head coach going forward. Stefanski was one of the hottest candidates this cycle, as a former two-time NFL Coach of the Year with the Cleveland Browns, who guided the Browns to their only playoff win during the current iteration of their franchise.

The Falcons were one of the most appealing jobs this offseason, and seemed like a great match for a Shanahan acolyte like Kubiak. Building around Bijan Robinson, the perfect running back for Kubiak’s outside zone running scheme, alone would be very appealing. Add in young players like Michael Penix Jr, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts (pending FA), there’s a lot to like.

The defense isn’t shabby either, with Brandon Dorlus, Jalon Walker, Troy Anderson, James Pearce Jr, and Xavier Watts. It’s probably the most talent-rich team that found themselves in need of a new head coach this offseason. If Kubiak is feeling choosy, it’s possible that they were the only destination that he felt truly enthusiastic about.

Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2023 in Cleveland, but went 8-26 in his final two seasons before getting fired. The struggles of the team over the last two seasons are largely linked to them not having a reliable quarterback, as the team went all-in on a massive trade for Deshaun Watson, who has been mostly injured and poor when he has played.

It makes a lot of sense why Atlanta would want him, and it’s a great hire for a team that has lofty ambitions for 2026 and beyond. But where does this leave Kubiak, who has also watched John Harbaugh fill the head coaching vacancy on the New York Giants, another organization that expressed some interest in him and had some young offensive talent to tempt him.

This leaves the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals as the teams with head coaching vacancies. While all of these teams offer at least some level of appealing young talent, there’s also more downside compared to the filled openings.

And it’s worth noting that Kubiak can not officially be hired until Seattle’s season is over, one way or another, which limits the flexibility these franchises have. Waiting for a coach to shake free while watching other candidates get hired is dicey. It’s possible that all the Kubiak-curious teams will make hires before Klint is available.

And, of course, not every team with a head coaching vacancy has interviewed Kubiak, so not every team is going to like what they see with him. I still believe that Kubiak is likely to get hired away this offseason, with so many openings and with such a strong 2025 season on his resume, but I believe the odds of it happening have gone down significantly today.

I don’t think most Seahawks fans would mind if Kubiak stuck around for a second year to gird his reputation and be the undisputed hottest candidate next offseason. And if you’re rooting for that to happen, tonight’s decision by the Atlanta Falcons should make you happy.

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ryan Clark shares wildly laughable take on Sam Darnold's oblique injury

Rashid Shaheed brings back playoff magic with opening TD vs. 49ers

Why Bill Simmons likes Seahawks’ chances in playoffs against anybody