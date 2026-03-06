Seahawks Could Sign Nine-Time Pro-Bowl Edge Rusher in Free Agency

The start of free agency is set to be chaotic for all 32 teams. The Seattle Seahawks are going to have a tough time re-signing some of their star free agents despite having $60 million dollars in salary cap space, which is sixth-most in the league.

Among the reasons are other teams desperately poaching some of the players that helped turn the Seahawks into Super Bowl winners. These are players like running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, and some of the defensive players who might leave for more money.

While some players will be with the Seahawks, there are some who might take the opportunity to join the Seahawks for their chance to win a Super Bowl. Among the players who might join Seattle when free agency starts is nine-time Pro-Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack Could Be a Seahawk

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Seahawks will have to go through a shuffle with some of their core players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Seattle will likely lose edge veteran Boye Mafe to free agency, and there could be a surprise cut with a potential veteran. The Seahawks could use more support in terms of production and depth.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the Seahawks will make a top-20 free agent addition by signing Khalil Mack. He projects that Mack will join the Seahawks on a one-year, $18 million deal.

The Seahawks could be the fourth-team that Mack could play for in his long, Hall of Fame-worthy career. He hasn’t been a player who hasn’t been too focused on wanting to win a championship rather than getting the chance to win every play, be dominant, and get paid in the meantime. Time, however, is running out for Mack as he marks the end of his career soon, being 35 years old.

What Mack Brings to the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It isn’t likely that the Seahawks would get the 2023 season version of Mack, where he accounted for 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, the Seahawks could get the reliable pass rusher who accounted for 11.5 sacks in 28 games played last season.

There is a possibility that Mack could be an explosive pass rusher one last time based on the bad start he had last season. Mack suffered a dislocated elbow in the Chargers’ Week 2 game of the season. Rather than miss the rest of the season, he only missed four games, but that injury likely impacted him for the entire season, thus limiting his impact.

Plus, Mack would be playing for a Seahawks Dark Side Defense, led by head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who know how to utilize the production of their players. If Mack has an ounce of greatness left that made him a nine-time Pro-Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, the Seahawks will harness it.

