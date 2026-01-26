10 Shocking Stats from the Seahawks' Thrilling NFC Championship Victory

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 115 receiving yards in the first half is the most in a Conference Championship since 2016.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's route tree versus the Rams. | Next Gen Stats

JSN caught 10 of 12 targets for a team-high 153 receiving yards and a touchdown. He caught at least one pass against six different Rams defenders in coverage, per Next Gen Stats. He caught all 6 targets for 105 yards when aligned out wide.

2. John Schneider became the first GM to win two championships with the same team, but a completely new roster and HC.

John Schneider and Mike Macdonald celebrate together postgame. | Jane Gershovich/GettyImages

No general manager has ever before made it to multiple Super Bowls with the same franchise while having two different head coaches and zero returning players on the roster.

3. Nick Emmanwori allowed only two receptions for 8 yards on five targets in coverage against the Rams.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The highly touted rookie recorded 3 pass breakups and 2 tackles for loss in a game where Stafford threw for 374 yards on Seattle's secondary.

4. The Seahawks did not allow 5 passes of 20+ air yards in a game all season. The Rams had 5 in the first 3 quarters.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks defense traditionally uses a heavy dosage of zone coverage concepts, but Seattle used a fifty-fifty split of man and zone coverages against the Rams, aligning man-to-man at a rate about 20% higher than the NFL average.

5. After another 100-yard game, Ken Walker III now averages a top speed of 15.92 mph on outside runs this postseason.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reaches for a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

That number tops Walker's average of 14.12 mph during the regular season by 13%, and would lead all rushers in the NFL with 100+ carries.

6. The Seahawks set a new record for the most wins in a single season against teams that won 12 or more games.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald speaks on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 1990 Bills, 1999 Titans, 2003 Patriots, and 2018 Patriots all had five such wins. The 2025 Seahawks now have six of them and a chance to make it seven in the Super Bowl.

7. Sam Darnold threw for 3 touchdowns while under pressure versus the Rams, the most in his NFL career.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold completed 5 of 11 passes under pressue for 102 yards and three scores. In the two regular season games against the Rams, Darnold threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions while under pressure.

8. Sam Darnold has a chance to make NFL history as the third ever QB with zero turnovers en route to a Super Bowl win.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Joe Flacco accomplished this feat with 11 touchdown passes in a historic postseason run in the 2012 season with the Ravens. Drew Brees also did it with 8 touchdown passes in his 2009 Super Bowl season with the Saints. If Sam Darnold doesn't fumble or throw an interception against the Patriots and the Seahawks hoist the Lombardi trophy, he would become the third quarterback on this exclusive list.

9. The Seahawks are undefeated (8-0) in home playoff games in the Divisional Round and Conference Championship.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; General view during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle hosted two such playoff games in 2005 when they went to their first Super Bowl, two in 2013 when they won their first Super Bowl, two more in 2014, and most recently, the two games against the 49ers and Rams this year.

10. The Rams are the only team in NFL history to lose a playoff game with 8+ yards per play and 0 turnovers on offense.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams averaged 8.3 yards per play, did not throw an interception, and did not lose a fumble. Their loss to the Seahawks in the NFCCG was the first ever instance of such a team not winning the game.

