Big Extension Given to Trent McDuffie Sets Devon Witherspoon's Market

Even though legal tampering and free agency hadn’t begun yet, the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL saw two massive trades take place.

Both of those trades involved the first-round picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. One involved the Los Angeles Rams creating a trade package for two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Four days after the trade, the Rams and McDuffie agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. This makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. This is an annual cost of $31 million paid to McDuffie. As the salary cap continues to rise and new deals become historical, there is a possibility that Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon could be paid that or given a better deal.

Witherspoon’s Value Compared to the Other Seahawks

The Seahawks drafted Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and more than lived up to the hype. He has become a three-time Pro-Bowler and a second-time All-Pro this past season. Witherspoon started his professional career as the main slot cornerback, but this past season, he became one of the two outside corners due to the rise of rookie Nick Emmanwori.

Witherspoon is entering into the final year of a four-year, $31.8 million rookie deal. He is the 28th highest paid cornerback in the league, and he is already more reliable and efficient than some of the top paid corners in the league.

Only three cornerbacks, including McDuffie, are getting paid an average of $30 million or more every year with these deals starting in 2025 or 2026. There is a good possibility that Witherspoon could earn that much per year based on the growing trend of paying cornerbacks and the recent rise in the salary cap.

How This Impacts the Seahawks

There are several angles the Seahawks can take with Witherspoon now extension eligible. General manager John Schneider can either help Witherspoon with a new deal, or he can let the 2026 season progress first. Not only is Witherspoon extension eligible, but so is star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN has stated that he deserves to be paid among the top receivers in the league, but he is willing to be patient for his new deal.

Witherspoon hasn’t been as publicly forthcoming about wanting an extensive contract, but there is no doubt that he wants the new deal. He is one of the rare players to make a Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. Witherspoon is also one of the most dynamic and versatile players for the Seahawks as he is a lockdown coverage player, a great open-field tackler, can line up at outside or slot cornerback, and can be sent on blitzing schemes. All these attributes make him one of the most vital players on the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense.

While paying him will be critical for long-term success, his contract will limit some of the more productive players that the Seahawks will retain or sign to their team. For Witherspoon to be paid more money, he must be able to provide the high-level impact that some other impact players could provide.

Witherspoon, however, is a force multiplier and already one of the more valuable players on the team. The Seahawks knew Witherspoon would be a star, but he is showing he deserves to be among the highest-paid players in the league.

