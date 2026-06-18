2025 Seahawks Most Valuable Player Rankings: #11

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be listing out my rankings for most valuable Seattle Seahawk player for the 2025 season, starting at #12 and counting down to #1.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

220 pounds. 32.5 inch arms. 4.38 40 yard dash. 1.49 10 yard split. 43 inch vertical. 138 inch broad. The array of physical attributes Nick Emmanwori brought to the table out of college was historic. A safety in the body of a linebacker with the speed of a cornerback. Going purely off the testing scores, Emmanwori probably should have been a top five pick.

But his actual play on the football field at South Carolina over three years was spotty, and there was a sense he didn’t quite know how to hammer his talent into a net positive football player yet. I was more optimistic on him than most, and I personally loved it when Seattle traded up to #35 overall to select him in the 2025 draft, but I knew the risks.

I also knew that Seattle had a solid pair of safeties in Coby Bryant and Julian Love, so my initial guess was that he was a pick for the future. And if, for one reason or another, he was pressed into early duty, I was prepared for him to make a lot of mistakes and learn on the job. I certainly didn’t think that he’d become the defining player on the league’s top defense.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A Rookie Season For The Ages

Emmanwori was so good in training camp, however, that he forced Seattle’s hand into becoming a day one starter. The Seahawks made this work by putting him at nickel corner, believing that keeping him closer to the line of scrimmage would benefit his playstyle. He effectively missed the first month games of the season with an injury, and then it was off to the races.

By week six, he was effectively an every-down player. And it wasn’t just at nickel corner, although his unique abilities enabled Seattle to play almost all of their snaps with extra defensive backs on the field while maintaining elite run defense. Emmanwori played 449 snaps in the slot, 359 in the box, 113 on the line, 16 at outside corner, and 7 deep.

The list of players who move around that much on defense is short, but Emmanwori also manages to do all of it well. Nick was the only player in 2025 to register double digit passes defensed and quarterback pressures, while also accumulating 81 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also blocked a field goal and roped in an interception. He did it all.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3). | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Delivering In The Clutch

And when I say ‘all’, I include delivering in the clutch. His most memorable sequence of the season came in the NFC Championship game against the Rams. Los Angeles led 13-10 and had the ball right before halftime. Emmanwori made back-to-back pass breakups to force a fast punt, which turned into a fast Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown.

It was the one moment in the game where it looked like the Rams had an opportunity to really seize control of that game, and if LA had driven down and scored there, it’s hard to imagine Seattle playing in the Super Bowl two weeks later. Even a first down would have taken the clock down and probably erased the following scoring drive.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

Other than Byron Murphy II (and I think even that is debatable), Nick Emmanwori is the most important player on Seattle’s defense. Not best, but his ability to offer linebacker-like run defense from the slot corner position without compromising the back end is immensely valuable to a team that lives in nickel. Everything starts there.

He makes mistakes, particularly in coverage, although I’d say far less than you’d expect from a 21-year-old rookie. But those mistakes are well worth it when you consider what he provides. I don’t know if any other player in the NFL could provide what he does. He may have finished second in defensive ROTY voting, but there’s no one the Seahawks would rather have.

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