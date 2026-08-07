The Seattle Seahawks have chosen to not give any sort of a timeline on the Nick Emmanwori ankle injury, which required surgery a few weeks ago.

There’s a pretty good chance that they don’t have one yet, and even if they do it’s reasonable for the team to give out as little information as possible. But the absence of information makes some fear the worst.

A Hard Knocks Concern

Almost all of the inaugural episode of Hard Knocks with the Seahawks was encouraging and positive. One notable exception was the physical state of Nick Emmanwori. During a segment in Mike Macdonald’s office, Emmanwori was using a knee scooter. Given that we’re less than five weeks away from the start of the season, it’s not the state you want him to be in.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that’s important to understand is that the scenes in the episode are filmed well in advance of airing. It was implied from the episode that the scene in Macdonald’s office was from the first day, or at least a very early day, in training camp. So it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, although it still wasn’t good. Suddenly, a week one return was in serious doubt.

A Relieving Video Clip

Overall, yesterday was an uneventful affair at the VMAC. There was a practice session, but it was truncated to less than an hour and nothing more than a walkthrough. There was very little information to glean from the day overall. But there was one short video clip that took the Seahawks fanbase by storm and injected some serious relief into everyone.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nick Emmanwori, casually walking around the indoor field on the sideline. No knee scooter, no cast or walking boot, just a future NFL superstar strolling around like everything’s fine. Given we’re still more than a month away from the opener, it looks like a far better bet that he’ll have all systems go in time to play, and play effectively.

Next Steps

We’re not necessarily out of the woods. Emmanwori still has to actually get off the PUP list, and then on the practice field. He’s a young player with only a year of NFL experience, so he probably needs time working with the team in training camp to effectively play during real games. I wouldn’t guarantee his availability quite yet.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrate a stop against the New England Patriots. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But it remains a significant step in the right direction, and a much better sight than the one we got during Hard Knocks. Mike Macdonald doesn’t seem particularly worried, and it looks like there’s not much to worry about.

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