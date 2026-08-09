3 Seahawks Defensive Backs to Watch for With Nick Emmanwori Out

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the most dangerous and efficient defenses last season, thanks to the contributions of many solid players. Among them was rookie Nick Emmanwori, who played at a high-level at the nickelback position. He was a key playmaker for the Dark Side Defense and should be considered one of the most dynamic defenders in the league.

The Seahawks are in a tough situation this training camp session as they started without Emmanwori. They will likely be without him for the remainder of the preseason and, perhaps, the first game of the season versus the New England Patriots.

Emmanwori had to get ankle surgery at the beginning of July and, finally, just came out of his walking boot. The Seahawks have been developing five defensive backs at the slot cornerback position. All of them have a great shot of locking down the starting nickel position, but just coming off the team's practice, three players stick out the most.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

Detroit Lions cornerback Arthur Maulet (27) tackles Washington Commanders kick returner Noah Igbinoghene (6) during the second half at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the simplest answers to replacing a dynamic player like Emmanwori is with another dynamic player. Seattle can easily go with three-time Pro-Bowler cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but he might be more needed at the boundary spot. Out of the other corners in Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett, Igbinoghene is the most versatile option.

He has played 69 games in his career playing a mix of boundary and slot cornerback. The Seahawks have thrown him in the mix at the No. 1 spot despite his lack of experience on the team compared to the other corners. Igbinoghene seems to be a natural player at the nickel position, accounting for multiple pass breakups. He will be focused on pass-heavy defensive plays at nickel to defend against more speedy and explosive receivers.

Safety D’Antony Bell

The Seahawks are also trying some new changes at nickel with other players working out at the position. Among the more unique players practicing at nickel is D’Athony Bell. He has been playing a hybrid box linebacker. He is a safety that plays either at the second-level or at the line of scrimmage of the defense. Bell is a more efficient run-stopper, outside of Witherspoon.

Seattle will likely utilize him more in run-heavy personnel for its defensive schemes. If he remains in the Seahawks’ defensive schemes, it would be a significant step up from playing 14 games with a majority of them as a backup/special teamer. Bell could be a proper temporary replacement for a talented defender.​

Safety Bud Clark

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jaden Richardson (15) attempts to catch the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and cornerback Channing Canada (7) during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, the Seahawks could replace one underrated second-round dynamic safety with another in Bud Clark. While he doesn’t possess the size of Emmanwori, he possesses the athleticism, speed and instincts to play the position well. Clark has the potential to be a miniature version of him. The Seahawks have also placed Clark at the first-string spot.

The Seahawks didn't Clark to take an immediate starting job, but rather because he was one of the most dynamic players in the draft. Clark can play one of the two main safety positions, hybrid linebacker, nickel, or potentially, boundary cornerback. Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider were looking for a replacement. Instead, they added another dynamic high-caliber playmaker who can make a huge immediate impact.

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