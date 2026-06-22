3 Things to Watch For Seahawks, Titans Training Camp Practices

The NFL has announced training camp start dates for all 32 NFL teams, and the Seattle Seahawks also have a joint practice setup with the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle's rookies will report on Friday, July 17, and the veterans will follow them up exactly a week later on July 24. The Seahawks will also have a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans before the two teams' preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 23.

It will be the second time in three seasons under head coach Mike Macdonald that the Seahawks will participate in joint practices with the Titans, and the third straight year they have organized a joint practice since he took over the franchise in 2024.

The Seahawks' lone joint practice against the Titans will be on Friday, Aug. 21. Here are some things to watch for when that practice rolls around.

How will Cam Ward Fare Against Seahawks Defense in Year 2?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even as the Titans were looking to avoid falling to 1-10 last season against a would-be championship-winning Seahawks team, Ward showed heart against Seattle.

The 2025 first overall pick completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. Ward also rushed six times for 37 yards and a touchdown. Seattle won by a somewhat narrow margin, 30-24. How far Ward has come since his rookie season -- and how well he plays against a top defense -- will be a key storyline.

Grey Zabel vs. Jeffery Simmons

This will be one of the best one-on-one matchups we will likely see consistently throughout this practice. It's by far the most high-profile one, as Simmons just received a new three-year, $105.9 million deal from the Titans. That made him the second-highest paid interior defensive lineman in average annual value behind only Chris Jones.

Zabel was an anchor for the Seahawks as a rookie in 2025, helping fuel a run game that took over in the playoffs to fuel a Super Bowl victory. He lived up to his first-round billing, and he has to keep proving he can beat the league's best linemen.

How Much Rest for Seahawks' Veterans?

The most likely scenario for many of the Seahawks' top players is that they will get most of their reps against the Titans in practice instead of in the preseason game. Many starters are likely to be rested for the game, but that will be on a case-by-case basis when it arrives.

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