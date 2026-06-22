3 Seahawks Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are inching closer to training camp, where the 90 players on the roster will fight for 53 spots to start the season.

It will be a competitive training camp after winning the Super Bowl in February, but the fact of the matter is that not everyone can make it. Here's a look at three players who won't be on the 53-man roster at the beginning of the season.

RB Emanuel Wilson

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Seahawks brought Wilson to the Pacific Northwest on a one-year deal worth $2 million, but that doesn't mean he is guaranteed a roster spot. Wilson will be in direct competition with Kenny McIntosh in training camp for the final running back spot. This is assuming that Zach Charbonnet is going to start the season on the physically unable to perform PUP list.

The Seahawks will automatically roster rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price and George Holani. With the team also carrying fullbacks Robbie Oots and Brady Russell, there likely is only one more spot for a running back. Wilson should be favored because of his status as a backup running back last season with the Green Bay Packers, but McIntosh has seniority within the team and familiarity, which should give him an advantage.

It will be stiff competition, but when it comes to being the third or fourth running back in the mix, being able to contribute on special teams will likely be the deciding factor. McIntosh might have Wilson beat in that department.

TE Harrison Bryant

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant walks off of the field following the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Seahawks brought Bryant in this offseason to boost their tight end depth, but it could very well be a revolving door. The Seahawks already carry A.J. Barner, Elijah Arroyo and Eric Saubert on the roster, with 2025 undrafted free agent Nick Kallerup and this year's undrafted free agent Lance Mason.

Bryant is likely just a camp body, but he has six years of experience in the NFL and could be a strong depth piece for a team in 2026 if it isn't the Seahawks.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

I would have liked Igbinoghene's chances to make the roster a little more had the team not selected four defensive backs in the NFL draft. Julian Neal, Bud Clark, Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller bring a lot of depth to the secondary, which could push Igbinoghene out of a roster spot.

The Seahawks should start Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon, with Neal and Fuller competing for the primary backup spots. Dansby will also be in consideration for one of the last roster spots along with Igbinoghene and the front office is likely going to favor their recent picks over newly signed veterans.

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