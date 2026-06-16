5 Games That Will Decide Whether the Seahawks Makes the Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks are just about three months away from the start of the regular season, where they will face one of the more difficult schedules in the league.

Some games on the schedule matter more than others, as the Seahawks have a target on their back to try and return to the playoffs. Here are five games that will determine whether or not the Seahawks are a playoff participant this season.

Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV intercepts the ball in the third quarter. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It's important to note that all five of these games come after Seattle's Week 11 bye. The Seahawks could be in the thick of things in the first half of the season, but their placement in the standings will come down to the final seven games of the season.

The Seahawks are fresh off their bye in Week 12, but they have to face NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers will have this game circled, considering the Seahawks eliminated them from the playoffs last January.

The Seahawks and 49ers are fierce rivals, and San Francisco will need this game as badly as Seattle does. The Seahawks were able to shut down their offense in the Week 18 finale last season, and they will need to have a similar performance in order to remain in the hunt in the NFC West and the conference playoff picture.

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

After their visit to Santa Clara, the Seahawks will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys have been inconsistent over the last couple of years when it comes to being able to compete in December. They have fallen short in the last two years, but things could change in 2026 with a pair of first-round picks to boost the defense in Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs and UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence.

Should quarterback Dak Prescott remain healthy, the Cowboys are always a threat. They could disrupt the Seahawks' rhythm at Lumen Field.

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles

Two weeks after hosting the Cowboys, the Seahawks must head to Lincoln Financial Field for a date with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle between the two previous Super Bowl champions. The Eagles may have fallen short of their goals last season, but they are expected to come back hungrier than ever.

This game late in December against the Seahawks will be a big one for both teams. These contests late in the year against playoff-caliber opponents are a great warm-up for what to expect in the playoffs.

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)

In a rematch of last year's NFC Championship, the Rams will visit the Seahawks for the first time since falling short at Lumen Field. The Rams look a bit different this time around, with Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie having been acquired in trades to give the defense a much-needed step in the right direction.

The Seahawks are going to come into the game hoping to prove themselves as the superior unit, given that they allowed the fewest points in the league last season. The Rams and Seahawks could be fighting for the NFC West crown at this point in the season, so that only raises the stakes even more.

Week 18 at Los Angeles Rams (Season Finale)

The NFL schedule makers knew what they were doing to try to get as much drama as possible for the final week of the season. Putting the Rams-Seahawks rematch to close out the year makes this a potential win-and-in game, whether it be for the NFC West title or just for a normal playoff spot.

A loss here could ruin the Seahawks' chances in the postseason, and they have to go out on the road to get it done. The Seahawks should strive to clinch whatever they are striving for before this game, because it won't be easy going into SoFi Stadium in a quasi-playoff matchup. The Seahawks' last loss came back in Week 9 against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, so they could be an underdog for this game.

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