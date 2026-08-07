Seahawks Get 11-6 Record Projection: Why We Agree and Disagree

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for the upcoming season with training camp, where they hope to do what they did last year and win another Super Bowl.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr believes the Seahawks will have a tough time achieving that goal, but he still believes they will make the playoffs with an 11-6 record, claiming the No. 5 seed as the first Wild Card. Here's a look at his game-by-game breakdown and our thoughts.

Week 1 vs. New England Patriots: Win

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks fans will be jazzed up for their season opener against the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. I find it very difficult for the Seahawks to lose at home. Opponents will have to bring their A-game in order to do so, and I don't expect the Pats to do that in Week 1.

Verdict: Agree

Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals: Win

The Cardinals have one of the least talented rosters in the league, and the Seahawks cannot afford to drop either of these games during the season. It's their first road test of the year, but they should be able to pass with flying colors.

Verdict: Agree

Week 3 at Washington Commanders: Loss

The Seahawks will visit the nation's capital for the second consecutive season. Last year, they took care of business against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, and they should be able to do the same this time around.

Verdict: Disagree

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Win

This is a difficult test for the Seahawks, and the Chargers could give them their first loss. I like the Seahawks at home against the Chargers, a team that is still trying to figure out some kinks in their offense.

Verdict: Agree

Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Loss

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV intercepts the ball in the third quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another massive game for the Seahawks against a squad that lost to them in the playoffs back in January. The Niners have been injured beyond belief during training camp, with 20 players on the injury report this week. They could be healthy for this matchup in early October, but San Francisco could spend the first part of the season still adjusting from their injuries.

Verdict: Disagree

Week 6 at Denver Broncos: Loss

War predicts a loss for the Seahawks here to get them to 3-3, but I still have them undefeated going into the matchup. This is definitely the hardest game for the Seahawks in the first half of the schedule, and it will likely result in the team's first defeat.

Verdict: Agree

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Win

The Seahawks will welcome Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III to Lumen Field for what should be one of the more exciting games of the season. The Chiefs always present a difficult matchup, but the Seahawks have proven to be the better team as of late, and they should be favored going into the matchup.

Verdict: Agree

Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears: Loss

Former Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant will make his first appearance against his former team when the Bears come to town. This could be a playoff preview matchup, which raises the stakes, but the Seahawks are still the favorites at home. I think it will be close, but the Seahawks ultimately pull it out, possibly on a late field goal.

Verdict: Disagree

Week 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Win

Once again, the Cardinals are an easy matchup for the Seahawks, and playing at home will only help Seattle's chances of winning.

Verdict: Agree

Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders: Win

This is the final game going into the bye week, and the Seahawks' focus has to be laser-sharp against a Raiders team that finished with the league's worst record last season. I think this has potential to be a trap game if the Seahawks don't approach this game like they do all the others, but the coaching staff won't let that happen.

Verdict: Agree

Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers: Win

It's the first game after the bye, which could have the Seahawks well rested going into the final stretch of the season. They face a 49ers team that will be likely in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Seahawks lost at home to the Niners last year, and this still poses as one of the tougher contests.

Verdict: Disagree

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Win

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The calendar has flipped to December, and the Cowboys are visiting the Seahawks for Monday night football. The Seahawks should take care of business, but this has potential to be one of the higher scoring contests of the season.

Verdict: Agree

Week 14 vs. New York Giants: Win

The Giants should be a better team this season with John Harbaugh at the helm. The connection between Harbaugh and Mike McDonald makes this an intriguing matchup, but the Seahawks are still the more talented team.

Verdict: Agree

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles: Win

I nearly predicted a loss for the Seahawks here, and it still could very well go in that direction. This will be the start of the true test for the Seahawks in determining whether they are a true Super Bowl contender or not. I think they answer the call with a resounding "yes" in Philadelphia.

Verdict: Agree

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Loss

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a rematch of the NFC Championship, and the Rams will have this game circled on their calendar all season long. Given where the Rams are in their playoff race, this game could very well determine who wins the NFC West. The Rams will do everything in their power to treat this like a playoff game and they could squeak out a win.

Verdict: Agree

Week 17 at Carolina Panthers: Win

The Seahawks have gotten the better of the Panthers over the last few seasons. They won a game in Charlotte last season, and that tradition should continue in early 2027 with a game on the third day of the new year.

Verdict: Agree

Week 18 at Los Angeles Rams: Loss

This game could get flexed into prime time, either on Saturday or Sunday, as it could very well be a playoff preview or an NFC West Championship Game. Playing this game on the road hurts Seattle's chances of pulling it out. There's a good chance the two teams end up splitting the series, but with a potential division title on the line, playing at home could be the edge the Rams need in order to pull out a win.

Verdict: Agree

Final Outcome

I ended up agreeing with Orr's assessment for 13 out of the 17 games. The only games we disagreed on came in Weeks 3, 5, 8 and 12.

Orr projected an 11-6 record, but I think I have some more optimism. I think the Seahawks will start 5-0 but pick up their first loss against the Denver Broncos on the road. They'll win four straight leading into the bye, but they'll pick up another loss against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

That will spawn a three-game win streak against the Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles, before they lose two of their last three against the Rams. That gives them a 13-4 record on the season, which still might not be enough to win the NFC West. The season could very well come down to their Week 18 matchup against the Rams on the road.

Predictor Record Losses Jeremy Brener 13-4 @ DEN, @ SF, vs. LAR, @ LAR Conor Orr 11-6 @ WAS, vs. SF, @ DEN, vs. CHI, vs. LAR, @ LAR

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