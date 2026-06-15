One Trade That Could Still Transform the Seahawks Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks have stayed quiet since the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns at the beginning of the month.

The trade could give the Rams the upper hand in the NFC West and Super Bowl title race, but the defending champions aren't panicking, at least not yet. The Seahawks might decide to not react to the Garrett trade and run it back as is. They are the defending Super Bowl champions, and nothing has proven that they can't do it again. It might help them to add an extra piece just to be safe.

One player who has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason is New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. He remains someone the Seahawks could be interested in if they were to make a trade.

What Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Could Look Like For Seahawks

The Seahawks acquired an additional third-round pick in the 2027 draft because the Minnesota Vikings hired and promoted assistant general manager Nolan Teasley. As a minority, Seattle gets a conditional pick for him. This gives them 12 selections for next year's draft. They can afford to give one or two of those picks away.

A second-round pick for Thibodeaux would be a lot, but it could be worth it for the Seahawks. The former top-five pick out of Oregon has 23.5 sacks throughout his career with the Giants, including 11.5 in his best statistical season in 2023.

Thibodeaux's fifth-year option was accepted, so he is playing on the final year of his deal and could look to sign an extension with the Seahawks if they were willing to do so. A trade could cost the Seahawks a second-round pick, which is a hefty price, but Seattle can afford it.

The Seahawks can get creative with a trade like this. Given how the front office has acted over the last couple of years, a deal like this could very well be in the cards. They proved last year when making the Rashid Shaheed trade that they are not afraid to make bold moves and win-now trades.

Why not go out and get another strong pass rusher to help Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, and the rest of the Seahawks defense keep their status as one of the league's top units?

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