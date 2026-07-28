6 Moves I Would Make If I Was the Seahawks GM

The Seattle Seahawks are going for their second straight Super Bowl and they might need to make some moves if they want to repeat as champions.

Here's a look at six things the Seahawks can do to optimize their roster during training camp:

Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks could benefit from an upgrade in the pass rush department, and Jadeveon Clowney is still looking for a team for the upcoming season. Clowney spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who was his defensive coordinator at the time.

A reunion between Macdonald and Clowney could make Seattle's defense even scarier. Clowney had his best statistical season during his year with the Ravens, recording a career-high 9.5 sacks.

Acquire Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux answers questions from the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Seahawks wanted to make a bigger splash at the pass rush position, they could trade for New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is going into the final year of his deal with the team.

The Giants have selected several top-tier pass rushers since making Thibodeaux the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It would be a hard sell to sign him to a long-term deal, especially considering they haven't done so already.

The Seahawks could swoop in and make a deal, giving them an answer to the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett.

Trade Olu Oluwatimi

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi is entering the final year of his contract, and it looks like he will be on the second string behind last year's starter Jalen Sundell. After starting eight games in 2024, Olu Atimi had that number cut in half in the 2025 season.

He still has a lot of value for teams around the league, but it may not be with Seattle. Teams looking for center help might be willing to part ways with a Day 3 pick to help Seattle increase its draft pick quantity.

Trade Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe talks to media members. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This trade isn't as necessary as the other, but Milroe doesn't look like the third-round pick he was a year ago. The team selected Milroe in case Sam Darnold wasn't living up to the hype as a $100 million quarterback. Darnold responded by winning a Super Bowl in his first season under that deal, so it will be very hard for Milroe to see the starting lineup in Seattle anytime soon.

Any team looking for a young quarterback to develop and build around could make a trade for Milroe and get three years of team control with him on board.

Extend Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witherspoon has two years left on his contract, but he is eligible for an extension that could make him the league's highest-paid cornerback. Witherspoon has been arguably the best player in his position since entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Illinois. He has made the Pro Bowl in every season of his career and looks like he could be a generational cornerback.

The Seahawks would want him to stay with the team for as long as possible, so getting a deal done sooner rather than later helps them establish one of their pillars of the future.

Extend Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' contract extension timeline is a little bit different than Witherspoon's, considering he will become a free agent at the end of the season if he doesn't have a new deal. Williams has been one of the best defensive tackles in the league over the last couple of years, and he could sign a deal that would keep him with the Seahawks until he retires.

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