3 Most Important Storylines Entering Seahawks 'Hard Knocks' Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for the 2026 season with the start of training camp at the team's practice facility.

This year, the Seahawks are featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," giving fans an inside look at the team's training camp. The series will last for five episodes and premiere on Tuesday, August 4. Here's a look at the trailer and three storylines to watch with training camp about to start.

How Will the Backfield Look?

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' running back room looks a lot different than it did a year ago. Kenneth Walker III is no longer on the team after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to start the season on the sidelines.

Therefore, the Seahawks must rely on someone new to take on a bulk of the carries going into the season. The Seahawks selected Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame with their first-round pick, and he is expected to be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job.

He will have to earn it, though, because George Holani and Emanuel Wilson, the team's free-agent signing from the Green Bay Packers, are also in the mix for work.

Who Starts at Right Guard?

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Bradford has been the Seahawks' starting right guard for the past three seasons, but poor performances have made it one of the more unstable starting jobs. There was more fuel thrown into the fire during the draft when the team selected Beau Stephens in the fifth round out of Iowa. Bradford will have to have a strong camp to keep hold of the starting job away from Stephens.

Bradford is also entering the final year of his contract with the Seahawks, so there is even more pressure for him to perform.

Will Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams Get Contract Extensions?

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon celebrates after a play against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are going into training camp without handing long-term extensions to defensive lineman Leonard Williams and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Williams has one year remaining on his deal and is one of the best defensive linemen in the league. Williams has a cap hit of $29.6 million this season, but a new deal could change that and keep him in Seattle for the rest of his career.

As for Witherspoon, he is in line to become the highest-paid player at his position. The Seahawks did that for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba earlier in the offseason, so they should be able to follow suit with their other 2023 first-round pick.

Sides might not be as close to a deal, and the Seahawks don't have as much incentive to reach an agreement due to Witherspoon still having two years left on his current rookie-scale contract. Despite that, the Seahawks should spend training camp negotiating with Witherspoon to try and reach an agreement.

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