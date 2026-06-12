How Seahawks Are Moving On From Super Bowl Win

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating their Super Bowl victory by receiving their hard-earned rings, which serves as a symbol of their hard work over the past year.

The Seahawks are done with their mandatory minicamp, which is the final step before training camp takes place next month. Now, they are moving forward as they prepare to win another one.

"In my mind, I've kind of moved forward a little bit," right tackle Abe Lucas said via team reporter John Boyle. "But there's, like, an official cap off to last year, then like Mike [Macdonald] said, run it forward to the next year."

"I think it's the epitome of a championship team mindset that, you know you did it great, but you got to keep going. You know, there's no time to really dilly dally on it."

Seahawks Already Eyeing Next Super Bowl Ring

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Teams are hot on their heels trying to be where the Seahawks were as Super Bowl champions, making moves to improve their rosters across the league. The Los Angeles Rams have been the most prevalent in this quest, trading for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett to improve their already-talented defense this offseason.

Another player focused on stopping teams like the Rams is offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who doesn't know life in the NFL without a championship after being chosen by the Seahawks with the No. 18 overall pick in April 2025.

Zabel has his eyes laser-focused on a title, so he can give his first ring some company in its safe.

"I do got some other buddies in the NFL that are pretty, pretty mad that Year 1, made it happen," Zabel said via Boyle. "It's one of those deals that'll probably wear it tonight, then throw it in the safe and move on to next year and go try and get that second one.

"We got to start preparing for this next year and kind of understand we're a new team. Got a lot of new pieces and figure out how to win games this next year."

The Seahawks have new pieces on both sides of the ball, especially on offense after the departure of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Brian Fleury has been hired to replace Kubiak, so the offense is learning a new system, which isn't too much different from the formula that won them a Super Bowl, but the team has to ensure all of its players are on the same page.

That chemistry the team had last year that was built during the offseason is what led to them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. The group knows what it takes to win one, so that is only going to make them hungrier to turn this into a dynasty.

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