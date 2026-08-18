Seahawks Get More Defensive Firepower in 2027 Mock Draft
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We’re just a few weeks away from actual NFL football, so I wouldn’t fault anyone for having their minds on that, and not a draft that’s eight months away.
But that doesn’t stop many publications and professionals from offering up early takes on where things will be when that draft happens. Bleacher Report had a first round mock, so let’s have a look.
The Seahawks Select…
For starters, the mock gave the Seahawks the 30th overall pick, which means they believe the Seattle Seahawks will lose in the NFC Championship Game. Get used to that particular prediction, by the way, I imagine we’ll be seeing it quite a bit. As for the player, they went with Ahmad Moten Sr, an interior defensive lineman from the Miami Hurricanes.
Moten was part of a star-studded defensive line for a team that was a couple plays away from winning the national championship last season. Ahkeem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr, who both went in the first round of the draft four months ago, came in off the edges, while Moten manned the middle with a career high 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 27 pressures.
Why And Why Not
As far as picks go, Moten is appropriate value. Right now, late first or early second is his likely range, so I can support that. He’s a good player, very athletic for a defensive tackle, with the ability to be highly disruptive and cover ground. There have been moments of power as well. Assuming he continues to develop this season, I understand the idea.
However, Moten is a gap-shooting tackle, and I’m not sure if that’s what Macdonald wants on his defensive line right now. Byron Murphy needs a chance to play the three tech spot full time eventually, so I’d think a space-eater makes more sense. There’s also some limitations here, like Moten’s shorter arms and lacking ability to finish his pass rush.
Potential Alternate Paths
I remain fairly dug-in on the idea of taking an edge rusher in the first round, since the team is likely to be destitute there next year. My eyes are on the trio of Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas, Matayo Uiagalelei of Oregon, and Kenyatta Jackson of Ohio State. All three are on the heavier side, so just figure out which one can play standing up and roll with it.
If not an edge, then I would consider a linebacker like Sammy Brown of Clemson, currently the top dog at the position, with elite speed and a nose for the football, since the top three linebackers on the team are entering contract years in 2027. Ashton Hampton, a corner from the same team, is also a strong scheme fit in my mind. They all make more sense to me.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN