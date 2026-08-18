We’re just a few weeks away from actual NFL football, so I wouldn’t fault anyone for having their minds on that, and not a draft that’s eight months away.

But that doesn’t stop many publications and professionals from offering up early takes on where things will be when that draft happens. Bleacher Report had a first round mock, so let’s have a look.

The Seahawks Select…

For starters, the mock gave the Seahawks the 30th overall pick, which means they believe the Seattle Seahawks will lose in the NFC Championship Game. Get used to that particular prediction, by the way, I imagine we’ll be seeing it quite a bit. As for the player, they went with Ahmad Moten Sr, an interior defensive lineman from the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moten was part of a star-studded defensive line for a team that was a couple plays away from winning the national championship last season. Ahkeem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr, who both went in the first round of the draft four months ago, came in off the edges, while Moten manned the middle with a career high 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 27 pressures.

Why And Why Not

As far as picks go, Moten is appropriate value. Right now, late first or early second is his likely range, so I can support that. He’s a good player, very athletic for a defensive tackle, with the ability to be highly disruptive and cover ground. There have been moments of power as well. Assuming he continues to develop this season, I understand the idea.

Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) rushes the passer during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Moten is a gap-shooting tackle, and I’m not sure if that’s what Macdonald wants on his defensive line right now. Byron Murphy needs a chance to play the three tech spot full time eventually, so I’d think a space-eater makes more sense. There’s also some limitations here, like Moten’s shorter arms and lacking ability to finish his pass rush.

Potential Alternate Paths

I remain fairly dug-in on the idea of taking an edge rusher in the first round, since the team is likely to be destitute there next year. My eyes are on the trio of Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas, Matayo Uiagalelei of Oregon, and Kenyatta Jackson of Ohio State. All three are on the heavier side, so just figure out which one can play standing up and roll with it.

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) runs in a drill during practice in the at the Allen N. Reeves Sports Complex in Clemson, S.C. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If not an edge, then I would consider a linebacker like Sammy Brown of Clemson, currently the top dog at the position, with elite speed and a nose for the football, since the top three linebackers on the team are entering contract years in 2027. Ashton Hampton, a corner from the same team, is also a strong scheme fit in my mind. They all make more sense to me.

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