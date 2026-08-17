Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #7 DeMarcus Lawrence

The Seattle Seahawks have many veteran stars on their Dark Side Defense. Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is already a key component of what makes this Seahawks pass rush so great. His addition to the team last season was a big reason why the Seahawks were constantly in the backfield. Lawrence said this 2026 NFL Season is his final year in the league. If it is, he has every opportunity to go out on top of a stellar career.

Why Lawrence Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Lawerence arrived to the Seahawks, he showed he had plenty of fight physically and mentally left in the tank. He wanted to be part of a winning culture and a leader to help his teammates get better. That’s exactly what he got by joining the Seahawks.

He is even more of a leader this season, especially since he feels more comfortable with head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde’s system. Lawrence is helping young edge rushers reach their full potential on the field. He is even helping second-year slot nickelback Nick Emmanwori become a better pass rusher through blitzes.

On the field, Lawrence is still a highly disruptive and aggressive pass rusher despite being 34 years old. This past season was the most efficient year since 2022. It was likely one of his best seasons overall. In 16 regular-season games played, Lawrence accounted for 53 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, 20 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries with two returned for touchdowns.

Lawrence can get off at the snap quickly with explosive violence. His combination of speed, strength and athleticism is a good reason he remains one of the best and most consistent edge rushers in the league. He can crash into the backfield often and make an impact in run plays by forcing a change of direction or making the play.

Why Lawrence Could Be Ranked Lower?

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even at 34, there aren’t many downsides to Lawrence as a player. While he is explosive, he doesn't possess the quick speed to close in on fast and elusive players. To make tackles outside the line of scrimmage, he must take accurate and proper pursuit angles. He does make several big tackles by taking pursuit angles.

There is a great chance that Lawrence will be determined to finish out his career with another stellar season and another championship. There is always the concern that players who confirmed they are already in their final retirement season may emotionally check out. There have been some players who have played the final season with their heart fully not in.

Lawrence has never put himself before his teammates and coaches. He will push for one more dominating season with a hungry mentality, but he needs to see how he really feels when the season begins and the grind continues.

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