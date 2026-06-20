Should Brendan Sorsby Be A Seattle Seahawk Target In The Supplemental Draft?

For very obvious reasons, this is going to be a touchy subject, and I expect most Seahawks fans will reject this idea out of hand. The Seattle Seahawks are an elite team with a very strong quarterback setup, and Brendan Sorsby is loaded with baggage that is far from resolved at this point in time. And yet, I believe this is worth discussing.

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and opportunities to get a supremely talented prospect without spending a premium draft pick or a massive amount of money are quite rare. This Sorsby situation presents a unique opportunity, and there’s a world where one of the 32 NFL teams stands to benefit significantly from it. So, let’s figure it out.

Do The Seahawks Need A Quarterback?

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) during minicamp. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

On the surface, the answer is no. And if the answer is no, then this discussion is over before it begins. Sam Darnold is a franchise quarterback who just won a super bowl, Drew Lock is a capable veteran backup who can make throws and run the offense, and Jalen Milroe is a highly talented developmental prospect learning from the bench.

However, let’s go deeper. Darnold is likely going to want an extension next offseason, and it may push up near the top of the market for quarterbacks. If Schneider doesn’t want to play that game, he’s already proven willing to move off of quarterbacks in recent years. Lock is an impending free agent, and has almost certainly capped out as a good backup.

The Milroe piece is the most interesting one, since Sorsby would take his place. The reports out of OTAs and minicamps so far have been discouraging on the Milroe front, which is notable since they were largely positive last offseason. The Seahawks probably have a long leash with Milroe, but if he’s not showing growth, maybe they’d trade him and pivot.

What Does Sorsby Bring?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

We will never know for sure where Brendan’s college career would have ended up under normal circumstances, so this is purely speculation. But I suspect that Sorsby would have found himself as a highly coveted player in the 2027 draft, possibly even a top ten selection, had he gotten a chance to play out his season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Sorsby had an excellent two-year run as the starter for the Cincinnati Bearcats, showcasing a big arm that can make all the throws. He averaged 13.5 yards per completion in 2025, leading the Big 12. He can throw off-platform, he has shown the ability to move through progressions, he can avoid pressure and escape the pocket, and he’s got some dual-threat speed.

He can be a little careless and take unnecessary risks, although he’s done well to keep his interception totals low in his career. He is noticeably inaccurate when compared to other highly touted quarterbacks. He can be baited into making mistakes. But these are things that would have likely improved with another year in college, and will likely improve over time.

What Are The Risks?

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s a reason why Sorsby isn’t going to be in the traditional NFL draft. To make a long story short, Brendan isn’t going to be suiting up for the Red Raiders this upcoming season because of a gambling addiction, which included wagers made on his own team and teammates when he was at Indiana. Ultimately, Sorsby has been dismissed from the team over this scandal.

The NFL is no more tolerant towards their players wagering on sports than the NCAA is, possibly even less so. The revelations concerning Sorsby’s gambling addiction are recent, so there’s no way to know if he’s past them. It’s not hard to imagine a timeline where Brandon is indefinitely banned from the NFL if he relapses.

Even though Sorsby can be had for a lower-value draft pick than he likely would have cost in the traditional draft, he’s still going to cost something of note. And NFL teams don’t get ahead by spending draft capital on players who are kicked out of the league before they can contribute. So make no mistake, Brendan Sorsby is a gamble, pun not intended.

How Does The Supplemental Draft Work?

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth (55) against the Houston Oilers during the 1987 AFC Wildcard game. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Players who enter the NFL Supplemental Draft can be bid on by all teams. Whichever team bids the highest-value pick is awarded the player, and loses the pick they bid in the next draft. Simple enough on the surface, made more complicated if multiple teams place equal bids on the same player, which is likely to happen in the case of Sorsby.

The 32 NFL teams are placed into three tiers. One tier for teams of six or fewer wins, another tier for teams of seven or more wins who did not make the postseason, and a final tier for playoff teams. Team order is randomized within those tiers using a weighted lottery, and each team’s pick value is determined by the subsequent order. The Seahawks are in that final tier.

Regardless of how the randomized lottery plays out, that means the Seahawks will be at a disadvantage with their picks. If they bid, say, a third round pick on Sorsby, and a team like the Vikings bids their third round pick, the Vikings would win since they’re in the second tier. And a team like the Cardinals would trump both with a third, since they’re in the first tier.

The Bottom Line

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Seahawks want to make a serious play on Sorsby, they’ll almost certainly have to bid a second rounder. There are enough quarterback-needy teams out there to drive some demand. Frankly, I don’t even know if Seattle’s second gets it done, it might have to be their first. That’s a lot to put on the line for a quarterback with all this baggage when you don’t need to do it.

One consolation is that the Seahawks could then trade Jalen Milroe, perhaps picking up a fourth round pick in the process, to defray the cost. But it’s a lot to give up, knowing how good the 2027 draft is expected to be, and with the team set up to have significant needs in that upcoming offseason. Ultimately, I think I’m a no on this one.

However, I can’t dismiss it, knowing the upside. Sorsby could sit for a year behind Darnold, take over in 2027, and steer the ship for two years on an ultra-cheap rookie contract. The kind of contract that enables a good team to become a great team, and for the Seahawks to stretch their Super Bowl window even wider. You have to admit, there’s a logic to it.

- Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter