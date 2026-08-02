Four College Quarterbacks to Watch in 2026 for Draft Purposes

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be looking at some initial 2027 NFL Draft targets for the Seattle Seahawks based on likely positions of need and draft positioning. Remember that player value will change radically once the college football season starts, as well as during the pre-draft process, but we can at least start to zero in on some of the early intriguing pieces.

Why Quarterback

For the moment, the Seahawks are happy with their quarterback depth chart. Sam Darnold starts, Drew Lock is the backup, and Jalen Milroe is developing. However, things can change fast in the NFL. We’re about seven months away from what promises to be a high-stakes contract battle with Darnold, and Lock is a free agent around the same time.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half in Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s not beyond the pale to suggest that Darnold is traded if he and Schneider can’t find common ground, which may leave Seattle with one signal caller on the roster. Milroe might get his chance, depending on how he’s looking in practice, but even if the team decides to roll with him, you’ll still need another one. And the 2027 draft is a great place to start looking.

The Parameters

First, let’s work under the assumption that the Seahawks won’t be picking especially high in the draft, and thus won’t have access to the obvious blue chippers. While a big trade-up is always possible, for the moment, we’ll theorize that the Seahawks don’t pick until near the end of the first round. We can always pivot if things end up spinning out of control during the season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Second, let’s also give Jalen Milroe some credit and say he’s in a reasonably good place heading into 2027, enough to be given a chance as the starter. So I’ll also be earmarking our first round pick for other purposes, and using picks in the second round and on for this exercise. Again, if circumstances change later, we can explore the higher-end prospects.

1) LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, #59 MDDB Ranking

One of the top athletes at the position in this draft. He’s entering his third year starting for the Gamecocks, and he’s got a lot to prove after a disappointing 2025. His accuracy (65.6% VS 60.8%), TD:INT ratio (18-7 VS 13-8), and rushing (674 VS 270 yards, 4.1 VS 1.8 YPA) all dipped. Right now, his raw talent, size, speed, and arm strength are keeping him coveted.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he can iron out his accuracy issues and advance his decision-making skills, I could see Sellers hopping up into the first round pretty easily. But even if he continues to be inconsistent, the tools he has at his disposal will make him a desirable day two selection. This team drafted Jalen Milroe, who was a similar prospect, so they might be willing to do it again.

2) Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi, #65 MDDB Ranking

If you’re interested in re-creating the Russell Wilson Experience, this is the way to go. Look at a list of his strengths (escapability and mobility, deep balls, low turnovers) and weaknesses (small, seeing over the line, struggles to throw with timing), and you’d likely be reminded very strongly of Mister Unlimited. So this team might have a particular affinity for him.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s only got one year of starting experience at a real college, and as good as it was (3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 527 rushing yards), we need to see more. His pre-snap game, ability to read defenses, and move through progressions are all lagging behind, but experience and time should advance those skills. Another fun day two option.

3) Jayden Maiava, USC, #76 MDDB Ranking

Maiava broke out in 2025 after one year as a starter at a small school and one year where injury cut his opportunity short. He’s got a beautiful deep ball and prototypical size, and is a rare example of a college quarterback who can play effectively through pressure. If he can build on his 2025 season of 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 157 rushing yards, he’s a guy.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Maiava still has work to do is in the arena of mistakes and advanced processing. He turns it over frequently (10 interceptions in each of his two full seasons, 13 career fumbles), and if that continues into 2026 it will keep him out of the conversation for the first round. Still, even if he doesn’t elevate to blue chip status, he remains an appealing prospect.

4) Katin Houser, Illinois, #120 MDDB Ranking

It’s the prove-it year for Houser after transferring to Illinois from East Carolina. Katin did manage a successful 2025, with 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns to go with 193 rushing yards and just 6 interceptions, giving him something to springboard off going into his final season. He’s got good size, some dual-threat ability, and has more experience than most QBs in this class.

East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) react against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He does falter pretty heavily under pressure, so you’ll have to keep him clean, but the arm is legit. A good 2026 season should push him into the day two range, although his inability to catch on during his two-year stint at Michigan State might damage the perception. But if the Seahawks need a new backup quarterback, he’s one of many strong options.

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