Everything We've Learned About Seahawks Backup QB Battle So Far

The Seattle Seahawks know Sam Darnold will be their starting quarterback for the 2026 season, but they have not finalized who will back him up between Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe.

Lock was Darnold's backup last season, seeing action in five games for the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Milroe appeared in three games but did not attempt a pass during his rookie season. The 2025 campaign gave Milroe an opportunity to observe and learn behind a pair of veterans in Lock and Darnold, but training camp gives him the opportunity to jump up the depth chart.

Milroe could take a step forward, but Lock is doing everything in his power to seize control of the backup role once again.

Quarterback Years Exp. Sam Darnold 8 Drew Lock 7 Jalen Milroe 1

Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock is the favorite to win the backup quarterback job mainly because he's the incumbent. Lock has 28 career starts under his belt since he was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He even started two games for the Seahawks in the 2023 season.

While he didn't make any starts in 2025 because Darnold was fully healthy, Lock's experience as a quarterback in the NFL cannot be overstated. If the Seahawks need him to step in during a game, his experience will come in handy. Lock has looked solid throughout training camp, but going into his eighth NFL season, the Seahawks know exactly who he is.

Lock is a safe pick for the backup quarterback position, which is what you want in a backup quarterback. That alone should be a primary reason to keep Lock as the backup.

Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lock keeps the QB2 spot, Milroe is actively challenging him for his job. Milroe has stacked some strong days in training camp, and it is better than anything he did during his entire rookie season. Milroe is making throws that he was unable to make a year ago, and it's clear that he has learned a lot from his year on the bench.

In the team's most recent practice, Milroe had a strong deep ball that was caught by rookie wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. after he escaped coverage from fellow first-year pro Andre Fuller.

Milroe was taken in the third round of last year's draft as a possible successor to Darnold. Darnold's success early in his Seahawks career has cemented him as the starter for the time being, but Milroe could have a chance to be his primary backup.

If Milroe can translate his strong practices into the preseason games, he will have a better chance to make that leap in the depth chart.

What's Next For Lock vs. Milroe?

The backup quarterback job won't be won on the practice field. The player that performs better during the preseason will likely secure the job. Lock is the reigning backup quarterback, so it's his job to lose. Milroe will have to play his best football and need Lock to show signs of struggling in order to be considered for the backup position.

It's hard to imagine the Seahawks diverting too much from their plan. In the case that Darnold is hurt, it's highly unlikely that they will trot Milroe out on the field for a Super Bowl contender when there is a veteran option in Lock also available.

Based on what offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has valued in the past offenses he's worked in with the San Francisco 49ers, Lock is the leading candidate for the job, but Milroe cannot be counted out yet.

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