Byron Murphy II's Emergence is Huge For Seahawks' Defense

The last four games haven’t gone as planned for the Seattle Seahawks, losing three of those contests as a result of their struggling offense. But even at 3-3, there have been some major bright spots for the Seahawks in 2026.

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy II is one of those players who have impressed for Seattle. The former 2024 No. 16 overall pick began breaking out during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning season, and he’s continued his rise this season.

Murphy is emerging as one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, and he’s helping solidify a Seahawks defense that remains one of the best units in the league.

Murphy’s growth bolstering Seahawks’ defensive front

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle’s defensive front has all the same major contributors this season as it did in 2025. But Murphy is flashing far more often and becoming much more effective in the pass rush than he has been in the last two years.

In 2025, Murphy totaled seven tackles for loss, 21 pressures, 7.0 sacks and 62 total tackles in 786 defensive snaps (17 games played). He was an effective run stuffer who occasionally made a splashy play rushing the quarterback.

But this season has felt different, as Murphy is consistently getting in the backfield and pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Murphy, in just six games, has five tackles for loss, six pressures, 3.0 sacks and 21 total tackles in 258 snaps. He’s outpacing basically all of his numbers from last season and is stacking up to the rest of the league production-wise.

The combination of Leonard Williams and Murphy is one of the best in the NFL. Williams was a Second Team All-Pro in 2025 and deserved a similar honor the year before, but was snubbed. If they continue playing the way they are now, there’s a chance both players could earn All-Pro honors in 2026.

Why Murphy’s emergence matters

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Murphy, Seahawks general manager John Schneider struggled for multiple years drafting early-round interior defensive linemen.

High-profile selections L.J. Collier (29th overall in 2019) and Malik McDowell (35th overall in 2017) didn’t work out, and Seattle shifted their strategy to drafting the position in later rounds. That was until Murphy became the team’s highest-drafted defensive tackle since Sam Adams (8th overall) in 1994.

With Murphy’s slow rookie season, the pick was immediately criticized. However, now that he’s playing at a high level, it’s clear how impactful the selection was to the Seahawks’ championship-winning season.

The versatility along the defensive line has also given head coach Mike Macdonald more freedom with the scheme, and Murphy is key to that. He doesn’t have to play every snap, and that helps him and Williams stay fresh overall.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter