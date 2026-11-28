This Sunday could be the beginning of a serious momentum swing for the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) as they take on one of the NFL's best teams in the San Francisco 49ers (10-1). The Seahawks won two consecutive games against the Arizona Cardinals and at the Las Vegas Raiders before going on bye week last week to prepare for the 49ers. Seattle needs this game to get into the playoff conversation after a rough start to the season.

​While the Seahawks are getting healthier, the 49ers, however, suffer a huge blow as quarterback Brock Purdy is out with an ankle injury. This comes as Purdy missed the three practices this week preparing for the Seahawks. The 49ers now turn to former first-round pick Mac Jones, who should still give the Seahawks a tough battle.

Why the Seahawks Should Feel Nervous About Mac Jones Starting

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. He can utilize the skills and best attributes of a player, especially a quarterback, in his system. It is a key reason why Purdy has become one of the league's top quarterbacks in a handful of years. Jones isn't any different, as he can adapt to a coach's offense. This was evident in his development into a top-tier passer under Steve Sarkisian at Alabama and Josh McDaniels in his 2021 rookie season with the New England Patriots.

Last season with the 49ers, Jones played 11 games while making eight starts. Jones completed a career-high 69.9% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, six interceptions and a career-high 97.4. The 49ers were 5-3 with Jones as the starting quarterback for the injured Purdy.

The Seahawks have a tough battle on their hands as they will have to spread out their defenders to cover the 49ers’ dynamic slate of weapons. Shanahan will likely utilize a quick passing game to different weapons, including wide receiver Mike Evans, wide receiver Kennan Allen, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey. The Seahawks have to focus on eliminating Jones’ first read quickly, as Purdy was great at shifting the ball after the look.

​Why the Seahawks Should Feel Good About Mac Jones Starting

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams (99) and Ernest Jones (13) tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones has been a capable player when he is called up to the starting lineup due to injury. He will, however, have to make his first start this season against a Seahawks defense that ranks first in total defense and passing defense and fourth in scoring defense and rushing defense. This is a tall task to ask of a quarterback who is handling the offense other than handing the ball for the first time this season.

If the Seahawks put constant pressure on Jones, he could be scrambled and not be able to get the ball to his receivers. In the 63 games before this season, Jones has been sacked 114 times. The Seahawks' defense has accumulated nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the two wins over the Cardinals and Raiders.

Seattle won't have defensive tackle Jarran Reed, but they'll get star defensive tackle Leonard Williams back. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and the edge rushers are building some rhythm in their pass rush. They, alone, could be real problems against the 49ers' offensive line that is seeing some injuries.

​Finally, the Seahawks have the best secondary in the league. They will likely mix several schemes up to confuse the offense, especially Jones. Nickelback Nick Emmanwori and cornerback Devon Witherspoon will be key factors in creating chaos. It will be up to cornerback Josh Jobe to redeem himself from a bad performance in Week 5 in the 32-29 home loss to the 49ers.

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