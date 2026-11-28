The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are in a tough spot, but it could be worse as they are a spot away from being in a playoff spot. The Seahawks are eighth in the NFC standings, just behind the Los Angeles Rams, who got a crucial win over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. The Seahawks, however, just need to defeat the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) on the road on Sunday, which seems more winnable after 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was designated out.

​Seattle looks to bounce back and win as many games as possible to retain a playoff spot or all seven remaining games to possibly win the NFC West Division and finish 13-4. There are reasons to believe the Seahawks can accomplish this thanks to their track record in the second half of the season under head coach Mike Macdonald.

​The Seahawks are Second Half Warriors Under Macdonald

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Under Macdonald, the Seahawks are 16-2 after November 16. This includes the three playoff wins from last year’s Super Bowl-winning team. Those two losses were back-to-back defeats to the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at home in the 2024 season. Ironically, the loss to the Vikings was against Sam Darnold.

After the Seahawks’ 21-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams on November 16, Seattle turned up its intensity and played elite on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks ended the regular season with a seven-game winning streak. This includes a thrilling 37-37 overtime win over the Rams in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football and the 13-3 win at the 49ers in Week 18.

​Pressure Remains for the Seahawks

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Just like there was pressure for the Seahawks in the second half of the season last season, there is a lot of pressure this season. The immediate focus for Macdonald is to get his team efficient on both sides of the ball. This includes building more on the rhythm and efficiency of the offensive performance in Week 9 over the Arizona Cardinals and the Week 10 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders before heading into the bye week.

​There may be a lot for Macdonald and his team to fix, but there was a lot for the team to fix during the tremendous run last season. The problems last season were Darnold’s turnovers and being comfortable facing pressure. This season, on top of his turnovers, it’s comfortable in offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s system. The running game, injuries at the offensive line and the defense’s pass rush could still be an issue.

​Macdonald has coached his team to overcome several weaknesses late in the two seasons and they’ve still played like one of the top teams in the league. The Seahawks have the potential to be serious contenders for a Super Bowl title again late in the season if Macdonald continues to do what he does best late in the season.

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