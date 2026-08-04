Coby Bryant Injury Update Keeps Bears vs. Seahawks Rivalry Game Intact

A second-round pick in 2022 out of Cincinnati, Coby Bryant quickly, became a key fixture in the Seattle Seahawks' secondary. In four seasons, he appeared in 58 games with 34 starts. Bryant recorded 227 tackles, 17 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

He performed well enough that he entered 2026 free agency as one of the top players at his position. Bryant ended up signing with the Chicago Bears on a three-year contract worth $40 million, $25.75 million which is guaranteed.

Bryant was expected to be a top priority for Seattle this off-season, but he chose to sign with the Bears instead. There were no hard feelings, but Bryant still made it clear that he was happy to know that his former team was on the schedule this season. He even hoped it would be a Week 1 showdown. That wasn't the case, as Chicago and Seattle are set to Square off in Week 8, but that will be much better for Bryant after he suffered an injury on Monday.

Coby Bryant will miss significant time with knee injury

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant passes the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Chicago's practice on Monday, Bryant sustained a knee injury that initially seemed severe. He escaped the worse, however, with ESPN's Adam Schefter saying he won't need surgery.

Even though he won't see his season end prematurely, Bryant will miss several weeks. It was reported that he suffered a hyperextended knee, a bone bruise, and a small fracture which could force him out for the next 8-10 weeks.

That means it's highly likely that Bryant will be back in action by the time the two teams face off on November 2. Still, it's a major loss for the Bears and has to be a frustration for Bryant, who will be forced to miss a huge chunk of the season. With Bryant sidelined, the Bears could turn to another free agency addition, Cam Lewis, who spent the first six years of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

As for the Seahawks, they're also dealing with injury concerns at safety with Nick Emmanwori starting camp on the PUP list following offseason ankle surgery. The Seahawks kicked the tires on free agent Donovan Wilson, but they don't seem too concerned about Emmanwori missing time.

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