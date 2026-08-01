One Position Seahawks Should Consider Upgrading & Who's Available

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, which helped them win the Super Bowl during the 2025 season. This year, they lost a couple of their key contributors, including safety Coby Bryant, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency.

With Bryant gone, Seattle is ready to turn to Ty Okada who had a breakout campaign last year as the starter opposite Julian Love. Okada will have some competition for snaps with rookie Bud Clark being added in the second round of the NFL draft.

Seattle used a third safety often last year, with rookie Nick Emmanwori emerging as one of the more versatile and impactful players on defense. Emmanwori is already a star, but he's also been sidelined to start training camp.

Emmanwori is beginning camp on the PUP list after offseason ankle surgery. With him out, Seattle is already showing some interest in adding a player at safety. During the first week of camp, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys starter Donovan Wilson for a workout. Wilson has ties to defensive coordinator Aden Durde who was previously an assistant coach in Dallas.

Which players could the Seahawks target?

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wilson is clearly the name to watch right now, since Seattle has already worked him out. He also has the ties to Durde, as well as a relationship with pass rushers DeMarcus, Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr., who were also in Dallas during Wilson's tenure.

That said, there are a few other names who could be added in free agency. Here's a quick look at seven players who Seattle could consider.

Donovan Wilson

Harrison Smith

Xavier Woods

Taylor Rapp

Wande Owens

Jimmie Ward

Mike Edwards

Harrison Smith is the most prolific name, but there's no guarantee the 37-year-old is going to play this season. If he does, it's most likely he'll return to the Minnesota Vikings. A couple of former Buffalo Bills are also available, including Taylor Rapp and Wande Owens. Rapp has experience as a starter, but has been dealing with injuries in recent years. Owens is a special team's ace who was recently released, but could add some affordable depth. Mike Edwards is an experienced backup, but hasn't been overly effective in many years.

Arguably the two best fits on this list would be Xavier Woods and Jimmie Ward. Woods has plenty of starting experience and once played alongside Wilson in Dallas. Ward is another player with plenty of experience, although he did miss the 2025 season due to injury. What makes these two most intriguing, however, is their versatility. Both have extensive experience playing in the slot, which is something Emmanwori does for Seattle.

The Seahawks might decide they're fine at the position, especially if they don't believe Emmanwori we miss significant time. Still, there are options if they decide to add more depth.

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