Four Players the Seattle Seahawks Should Watch for in the 2026 Senior Bowl

One of the processes of the NFL Draft player evaluation is here in Mobile, Alabama, with the 2026 Senior Bowl. This is when some of the best collegiate seniors and some underclassmen participate in a three-day practice setting in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and front office staff. They will conclude the week with a game that is also coached by NFL coaches.

This is an event that draws in all 32 team scouts and, often, coaches and front office staff to evaluate some of the best prospects of the NFL Draft. There are several prospects that the Seattle Seahawks should watch for throughout this Senior Bowl week. Four players stand out as prospects the Seahawks should consider for serious evaluation.

Colton Hood - Cornerback (Tennessee)

Hood is one of the players the Seahawks have been linked to the most in several major NFL mock drafts based on position need and availability. The Seahawks have cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe set to be unrestricted free agents this postseason. While Seattle has the salary cap space to bring one or both back, the question is, will they? Jobe fits the defensive schemes even if he is a partial starter. Woolen is a great corner, but he is often a headache and will be expensive to keep.

If the Seahawks decide to get a new starting cornerback, they can look as early as the Senior Bowl. Hood is a physical corner with great length and possesses the versatility and athleticism to stay on his assigned pass-catcher in any routes. He will need to improve on recovery speed, being too physical, and finding the ball better. One offseason with head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff can do wonders for him to be a potential starter opposite Devon Witherspoon.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) sets the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jake Slaughter - Center (Florida)

The Seahawks need to find a permanent starting center on their team. Jalen Sundell, who is set to be a free agent, isn't the long-term answer. What better way to get a reliable permanent starter than a 2024 All-American and two-team first-team All-SEC in Slaughter?

He possesses great size at 6-4; 303 pounds, a solid football IQ, and reliability as a pass-protector and a run-blocker. Slaughter is also one of the most versatile blocking centers, even if he struggles to get to the outside. Slaughter has some bad habits that can be addressed this offseason. Even rookie Grey Zabel had some issues to address coming in.

Trey Zuhn III - Guard (Texas A&M)

Much like the Seahawks need a starting center, they might need a new starting right guard, as Anthony Bradford is either really bad in some plays or good with no in-between. The Seahawks need a player who can attach himself to an opposing defender and appear to be blocking or opening a hole from time to time. Seattle can find a proven leader and reliable linemen in the middle to late rounds of the draft.

Zuhn finished the 2025 college football season as the most productive pass-protector. He possesses great technique, plays with great low pad level, is available to play throughout the offensive line, and has a high IQ. What drops him down more than most linemen is his lack of ideal arm length and lack of great power to make great pushes in the run game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with TJ Parker before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TJ Parker - Defensive End (Clemson)

If the Seahawks feel the need to get another young edge rusher and a potential alpha pass rusher of the future, they could make a move early. At 6-3, 265 pounds, Parker has great size and athleticism.

In 39 games for Clemson, Parker has accumulated 126 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles (all in 2024), six fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups.

He has excellent use of his hands and sets the edge well as a run-stopper. Parker needs to develop a better first step, a better motor, playing high, and tackling in open space. He can have great mentorship in Macdonald, star veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu.

​













