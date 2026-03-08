It's Time For Seahawks to Move On From Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen will be speaking with teams this week about possibly signing in free agency.

Woolen has played for the Seahawks in each of his first four NFL seasons after being chosen as a fifth-round pick out of UTSA. However, he is due for a change of scenery with free agency approaching.

"Woolen burst onto the scene as a fifth-round pick. In his first two career seasons, he earned a 79.0 PFF coverage grade with 20 pass breakups, tied for the sixth-most of any cornerback. Further, Woolen’s 76.3 passer rating when targeted tied for the fifth-lowest of corners with 1,000 or more coverage snaps," Pro Football Focus contributor Bradley Locker wrote.

"However, his play from 2024 onward has been different. Since then, Woolen’s coverage grade has fallen to 65.2, and his passer rating has jumped to 89.2. Woolen has also seemingly been benched multiple times throughout his career, with the quick corner being floated as a regular trade candidate.

"Woolen’s blend of size and speed is extraordinarily rare for the cornerback position, and he’s displayed plus coverage aptitude for multiple seasons. But will he revert to early-career form on his new contract or remain the more frustrating player of the last two years?"

Woolen Looking to Move On From Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There is a world in which Woolen does return to the Seahawks, but it probably isn't this one. The cornerback and coaching staff didn't see eye to eye all the time over the last two seasons. He has not been able to live up to the hype that he built during his rookie year when he was a Pro Bowler.

That Pro Bowl season could provide some team's hope, which could lead to them signing Woolen, but the Seahawks are familiar with both the good and the bad. That should be enough for the Seahawks to willingly cut ties with their former draft pick.

While Woolen was not able to move up on an upward trajectory, his contributions for the team will always be valued as a Super Bowl champion. However, not everyone from last year's team will be able to return and Woolen appears to be one of the likely candidates to move on from the franchise this offseason.

