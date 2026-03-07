Seahawks Linked to Former First Round Pick in NFL Free Agency

After winning the Super Bowl this past season, the Seattle Seahawks could be in danger of losing several key players set for free agency. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is among the biggest names expected to generate plenty of interest.

While he's gotten most of the attention, the Seahawks also have two key cornerbacks scheduled for free agency. Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are hitting the open market, and it's not likely that Seattle will retain them both.

There will be options for Seattle to consider, including Greg Newsome II. A former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Newsome was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 season and now hits the open market. USA Today's Jacob Camenker says he's an ideal fit for the Seahawks, since he's flashed in the past but won't command a lot coming off two subpar campaigns.

"Both Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are set to be free agents in 2026. If the Seahawks can't retain either, they could target another veteran. Newsome has been up-and-down the last couple of seasons, but the Seahawks could take a short-term chance on the 25-year-old to see if he can regain his 2023 form, when he broke up 13 passes and allowed just a 76.3 passer rating," Camenker wrote.

Newsome was once seen as an integral part of the Cleveland defense, primarily due to his skill as a slot receiver. His drop in efficiency led to a trade, but there's still something to work with, and Mike Macdonald is excellent at helping players reach their potential.

Other free agent options Seahawks should consider at CB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean runs an interception back for a touchdown against the New York Jets. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Seattle will have other names they can consider in free agency, including Jamel Dean from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs. They could also roll the dice on Eric Stokes, who has been good at times but lacks consistency.

Ideally, the Seahawks would be able to find a way to retain Jobe and add more help in the NFL draft. The problem will be if another team decides they want to overpay Jobe following the team's title run. If that's the case, general manager John Schneider will need to make a move in free agency.

