Seahawks Fill Major Needs in Seven Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

All 32 NFL teams will be putting their prospect evaluation and scenarios on the line in less than a month for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks have made a few outside free agent additions in order to improve the roster. The Draft is where general manager John Schneider and his front office find their real success.

If the Seahawks' 2026 Draft class is anything like the seven-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft created by ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller, then they should be guaranteed a high grade. Despite only possessing four picks in the Draft, the Seahawks can fulfill their biggest position needs as validated by Miller.

Edge Rusher Keldric Faulk (Auburn) - An Immediate Impact Player/Future Star

Round One, Pick No. 32

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seahawks get a chance to take one of the most prolific edge rushers in the Draft in Keldric Faulk. He will be 22 when the season begins, and he has a lot of raw attributes that can be developed to turn him into an elite pass-rushing star, which is perfect for the elite Seahawks' defensive coaching staff. He has great size and great athleticism; all he needs is the time to learn and play behind a mentor in DeMarcus Lawrence. If Lawrence retires at the end of the 2026 NFL Season, then the position is Faulk's to lose.​

Running Back Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas) - A Likely RB1

Round Two, Pick No. 64

Seattle hasn't been overly aggressive in free agency, trying to acquire a starting running back. That might be because they want a young player to take the workload of running back one while Zach Charbonnet is out. While they miss out on Jadarian Price, the Seahawks get the next best running back option in Mike Washington Jr.

He finally showed his potential in his only year with the Razorbacks, where he rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on 167 carries. He also caught 28 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown. Once Charbonnet returns from injury, he and Washington would be a solid running back tandem.​

Wide Receiver Bryce Lance (North Dakota State) - An Eventual Replacement for Cooper Kupp

Round Three, Pick No. 96

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) catches the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One area the Seahawks could improve on in the draft is at the wide receiver position, where they might have to think about life after Cooper Kupp. He will be 33 years old when the 2026 NFL Season begins and doesn't have much explosiveness left. With questions surrounding Tory Horton's shin injury, the Seahawks need a young, reliable deep-threat receiver to take the pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed. In the last two seasons, Lance caught 126 receptions for 2,150 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Parker Brailsford - A Late Round Steal

Round Six, Pick No. 188

Perhaps one of the best steals in the Draft the Seahawks could have utilized is a starting center in Parker Brailsford in the sixth round. The former Washington Husky and Alabama starting center is one of the most consistent centers in the Draft class. He could be selected that late in the draft and be able to take over as a starter. The Seahawks' move to draft Brailsford could have Jalen Sundell move from starting center to starting right guard.



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