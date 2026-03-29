It won’t be much longer until the 2026 NFL Draft is underway and the Seattle Seahawks can improve their roster with young collegiate stars. The Seahawks currently only have four picks in the draft, so there won't be many opportunities for them to improve. There are some positions that the front office could address in the first round. There are many mock drafts that have the Seahawks looking to draft a cornerback in the first, but there are reasons why the Seahawks should hold off on addressing that position early.

Cornerback isn’t a Desperate Position to Address

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When figuring the most urgent positions for the front office to address, running back and the interior offensive line should be at the top of the list. Unless a high-value prospect like running back Jeremiyah Love or guard Olaivavega Ioane slips in the draft, it is unlikely that the Seahawks will address this position. General manager John Schneider has shown, however, that he is willing to draft a player of great position higher if needed. Seattle also has positions they could address: edge rusher and wide receiver.

The Seahawks had a previous need at cornerback during free agency with the uncertainty around Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen. Not only did the Seahawks re-sign Josh to a three-year deal, but they also signed Noah Igbinoghene to be a backup boundary and slot cornerback. The Seahawks are not opposed to playing three boundary corners, on top of playing a slot corner, in their dime packages. At the same time, if the Seahawks draft a corner in the first round, it would only be for depth, injury concerns, and dime packages.

The Seahawks are Set at Starters

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going back to position needs, the Seahawks re-signed Josh to a three-year deal, and they will likely have star corner Devon Witherspoon locked up with a luxurious contract extension, likely during training camp. Unless they plan on moving Nick Emmanwori from slot cornerback to safety, where he was originally drafted, the Seahawks wouldn't draft a cornerback to be a starter for at least three seasons. The first round pick should be used to find a starter within the first two seasons.

Even for a luxury pick, the Seahawks should consider an edge rusher or wide receiver, where they could develop them in their rookie year and have them start in their second year. There is a great possibility that a young edge rusher could start in 2027 if DeMarcus Lawrence were to retire and if the team doesn't re-sign Uchenna Nwosu. Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming into the season at the age of 33.

Prospects like Brandon Cisse, Avieon Terrell, Colton Hood, Chris Johnson, and D'Angelo would be great additions to the Seahawks. There would, however, be more questions than answers about how the team would utilize them, especially if they were selected in the first round.

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