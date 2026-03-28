Seahawks Might Get a Steal at Wide Receiver in 2026 NFL Draft

With less than a month left until the 2026 NFL Draft, teams are imagining every scenario for all seven rounds. The Seattle Seahawks only have four picks, so their picks are critical for them to access the needed positions. Among the most needed positions are running back, interior offensive line, and some depth at edge rusher and the secondary.

One position that might not be a huge issue for Seattle is at the wide receiver position, especially after re-signing Rashid Shaheed. There might be a scenario where the Seahawks might go after one of the top receivers in the Draft if given the opportunity.

Could the Seahawks Seriously Get A Top-Tier Receiver?

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

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There aren’t many scenarios where Seattle is in a position to get one of the pass-catchers in the Draft, but there is a chance. This should come if the Seahawks don't have another first-round value on a player of another position and the Seahawks don't feel comfortable moving back.

There are only a few pass-catchers worth the first-round pick for the Seahawks, including Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. or Washington’s Denzel Boston. If USC’s Makai Lemon or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson were to slip that far in the first round, then Seattle should really consider drafting them. The Seahawks made a step back from Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion after retaining Rashid Shaheed.

Boston and Tyson would be the best options for the Seahawks’ offense based on different he plays from Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Shaheed. JSN is an elite route-runner who wins his plays based on footwork and separation. Shaheed relies on elite speed and his dynamic playmaking skills. They would create a new, unique target for quarterback Sam Darnold with a new weapon.

What the Addition Could Say About the Seahawks Moving Forward?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks finished the 2025 NFL regular season with the eighth-ranked passing offense in the league (228.1). Most of it was JSN ascending to become the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. When JSN was out for a bit in the 29-13 win in Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks’ passing game stalled significantly. Shaheed was limited, and veteran Cooper Kupp had some good moments, but he was the team’s leading receiver with six receptions on 12 targets for 61 yards.

Seattle could use another talented pass-catcher for Darnold to get the ball out to. Shaheed will likely be a more effective receiver with a full offseason of development with the team. JSN will be focused on more by opposing defenses this upcoming season.

Most of all, Kupp will be 33 years old when the 2026 NFL Season kicks off. He showed that he had slowed down since his days with the Los Angeles Rams. Kupp is entering the second year of a three-year, $45 million deal, and he might have more of an impact as a leader than a high-volume player. A young player from the first-round would take away from the pressure from Kupp.

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