Drake Thomas Injury Update: Seahawks Starting Linebacker Leaves Game In Second Quarter

A few minutes after San Francisco 49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected for some extracurricular activity on the sideline, the Seattle Seahawks may have lost their own. Drake Thomas, on an intermediate pass to Mike Evans (where Evans also momentarily left the game). He went to the blue tent and may not return to the game this half.

The Details

With less than two minutes to go before halftime, and Tyrice Knight having been a stud in training camp and preseason to sub in, I imagine Thomas gets at least that much time to get himself back together. Thomas has had a strong start to the season, and would obviously be missed if he can’t return. The injury seemed to be in the leg/ankle region.

We don’t yet have more information than that. With the 49ers about to punt the ball away with less than 30 seconds left in the first half, there should be no need to make an immediate decision on his availability. The Seahawks defense has played excellent to this point, with the 49ers scoring touchdowns on drives that started in the red zone.

The Situation

The Seattle Seahawks had a disasterous end to the first half, with George Holani fumbling for the second time of the game at the goal line with almost no time left to give the San Francisco 49ers a touchdown to take an 8 point lead into halftime. Amid that mess was an announcement that Thomas had an ankle injury, and his return is questionable.

This does present a good opportunity for Tyrice Knight, who as said before, was a stud in preseason and training camp. But this team does prefer Thomas out there. Of course, the defense is the least of their problems right now, as San Francisco has just 112 offensive yards in the first half. All 21 points have come with minimal or no work from the offense.

Next Up

If Seattle's offense can't figure something out, then the defense is going to have to pull out something superhuman to win this game. The offense has failed them repeatedly, and is putting them in terrible situations. That they've held San Francisco to 21 points, as off as that may sound, is credit to their play. But there's a full half of football remaining for the Seahawks to rewrite this script.

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