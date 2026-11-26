The Seattle Seahawks are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, and the stakes could not be higher.

The Seahawks are 6-4 on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC, but a win against the 49ers, whom they lost to in Week 5 at Lumen Field, will not only settle the score but help their chances of reaching the postseason. Here's a look at the best, worst, and likeliest outcomes from the game between the two NFC West rivals.

Best-Case Scenario: Seahawks Repeat Last Year's Week 18 Magic, Stuff the Niners

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson makes catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Seahawks were at Levi's Stadium, it was in Week 18 for the NFC West Championship. The winner got the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, while the loser was forced to be the top wild card. The Seahawks managed to stifle the Niners with a 13-3 win, giving them the first-round bye, the division title, and the momentum they needed to win it all.

While the stakes aren't as high as that particular game, the Seahawks face a pretty close-to-must-win game for them, with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams breathing down their necks and fighting for one final wild card spot. The Seahawks have to do everything they can to separate themselves from the pack. A win against the Niners would not only give them reason to believe they can beat any team in the NFL, but it would get them one step closer, mathematically, to the playoffs.

The Seahawks have the No. 1 defense in the league, so that should give them a chance to beat any team in the league, including the Niners, who have the league's top-scoring offense after dropping 35 points or more in each of the last three games.

Worst-Case Scenario: Seahawks Defense Can't Stop Niners Offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I previously mentioned, the Seahawks have the No. 1 offense in the league, and they made light work of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. The Vikings have the second-best defense in the league, but the Niners were able to dismantle them.

The same could happen in San Francisco this time around, so the Seahawks need to make sure they have the proper game plan that can contain all of the weapons on the Niners' offense.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Debo Samuel, Mike Evans and George Kittle form one of the toughest offensive attacks in the league. The Seahawks need to be ready for all the ways San Francisco can beat them.

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Edge 49ers in Another Close Game

Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers kicks a forty-three yard field goal held by punter Michael Dickson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any game between two top teams is likely to come down to a couple of plays in the fourth quarter. Whichever team makes the most plays late should be able to come out on top in this one, just like things did in Week 5.

The Seahawks held a lead in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to hold it after an Evans touchdown with 11 minutes to go. The plays made down the stretch gave the Niners the win, which kept their record undefeated at the time.

Given that it is so hard to beat a divisional opponent twice in one season and Seattle's stronger need for desperation, I like the Seahawks' chances of evening the score with the Niners and pulling out a much-needed win.

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