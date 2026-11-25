From now until the end of the season, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) can’t afford any more mistakes as they push for the playoffs. The Seahawks are coming out of the bye week and into their next toughest game of the season. Seattle is set to go on the road to take on their NFC Divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

The 49ers are coming off a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday Night Football. It was a game where the Vikings showed their defense isn’t as dominant as many experts previously believed. The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense could have an opportunity to take down the 49ers’ offense in Week 12 after learning from the Vikings’ mistakes.

​Seahawks’ Pass Rush Needs to be Great

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Vikings' defense was only able to account for four quarterback hits and one sack against the 49ers' offensive line. These aren't great numbers considering the Vikings like to send constant blitzes. The Vikings are one of the most blitz-heavy teams in the league at 67.4%. The next closest team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 37.2%.

Minnesota gave up certain coverages on the field in favor of a quick pressure, but quarterback Brock Purdy and the players watched a lot of film to understand what spots would be less covered.

​The Seahawks are just in the middle of the league in blitzing percentages at 26%. Seattle is just second in the league in pressure percentage (30.2%), just below Minnesota at 34.4%, but the Seahawks don’t have to send constant blitzes. Four players for Seattle have, at least, three sacks this season and three have more than 10 quarterback hits.

They possess solid pass rushers from the interior defensive line, the edge and from the linebacker/defensive back zone. The main goal is to pressure Purdy constantly, but ensure the defense doesn’t give up spacing and allow easy first downs.

​Seattle Needs to Lock Down Multiple Key Targets

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) drops a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The 49ers have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league at the start of the season. They have since traded for veteran wide receiver Kennan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Trade Deadline. The Seahawks now have to prepare to cover Allen, wide receiver Mike Evans, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey. Evans caught seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

​This is a game where the Dark Side Defense has to remain vigilant and play strong contested coverages. Second-year nickelback Nick Emmanwori could be the key asset for the Seahawks as they could switch coverage schemes on him to ultimately confuse the 49ers’ offense.

The Seahawks also possess reliable corners in Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe (who is looking to redeem himself from Week 5) and Nehemiah Pritchett. They possess a potential All-Pro in safety Julian Love and an underrated starter in Ty Okada.

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