Emmanuel Henderson Jr’s Special Teams Value Might Get Him A Job On The Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo. It may not be the best wide receiver room in football, but it’s quite deep with good players who bring positive things to the table. Even Cody White, who currently clings onto the sixth receiver spot, has made some plays in the NFL over the last couple years.

If you’re Emmanuel Henderson Jr, it may be over-ambitious to believe you can leapfrog any of those six by virtue of your value on offense. The Seahawks don’t even use their receivers as much as most other teams, and their new offensive coordinator is a former tight end coach. So the path forward for Henderson isn’t very wide, but it is fairly clear. Can he do it?

How He Got Here

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (3). | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Henderson’s High School career played out at Geneva County High in Alabama, but he wasn’t a wide receiver there. Rather, he was a running back, and an extremely good one. He ran for 2,000 yards and a staggering 46 touchdowns for the Bulldogs as a sophomore, and then had nearly 1,600 scrimmage yards as a junior. He was also a scratch returner, with six touchdowns.

All the big programs down there wanted him, from Auburn to Clemson to Georgia to Alabama (his choice). He was the top rated running back and a five star recruit, so things looked very promising for him at that point. With the Crimson Tide, however, Henderson barely got to play. He was used as a wide receiver sparingly, catching five passes across three seasons.

His opportunities were almost all on special teams, with a handful of kick returns and tackles on coverage. For his final year, he transferred to Kansas, where he finally got a chance to work with the ball in his hands. He totaled 45 catches for 766 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also returning 18 kickoffs for 455 yards and a touchdown.

What Does He Have?

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Still, even as he developed into an actual playmaking threat in 2025, Henderson remained in the same role he had at Alabama. Not only did he cover on punts, he was the gunner, and quite good at it. This should immediately resonate with Seahawks fans, as the team lost their gunner in Dareke Young this offseason. This is where Henderson can make a difference.

Yes, he’s a decent route runner and a downfield threat, with even a little bit of yard after the catch and run block value, but this is where he can make this team. Special teams matter a lot to the Seahawks, and their elite 2025 unit was a big reason why they won Super Bowl LX. If Henderson can prove his gunner skills translate to the NFL, he can make this team.

Is It Enough?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This probably comes down to Henderson VS Cody White. White has done some positive things on special teams as well in his career, and has also made plays on offense, including a sixty yard touchdown catch against the Commanders last season. But Henderson might be a superior gunner, and is also cheaper with more years of cheap control.

We’ll have to let this one play out in training camp and preseason, but Henderson has a real shot, as well as a great opportunity to actually make his presence felt, on the 2026 Seahawks.

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