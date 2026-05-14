Journeyman WR Levi Wentz Has Some Key Tools to Impress For Seahawks

There may be no position deeper than wide receiver on the Seattle Seahawks' roster. They have arguably the best receiver in the NFL in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, coupled with a former Triple Crown winner in Cooper Kupp, and a dynamic speedster in Rashid Shaheed.

That doesn't even mention the depth players filling out the roster. And that creates an especially tough path to a roster spot for undrafted free agents like Levi Wentz, who will be battling for a roster spot in training camp.

Wentz has very little college production to fall back on. Can he be a surprise standout for the Seahawks?

Path to NFL

Kansas football player Levi Wentz runs a 40-yard dash during Pro Day at the University of Kansas on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A strange transition, Wentz began his college career at Old Dominion as a linebacker. He moved to wide receiver in just his second season and played in only four games across two campaigns before transferring to Albany.

Wentz played two seasons at Albany, with his best year coming in 2024. He produced 40 catches for 621 yards and one touchdown in 12 games, earning enough interest to land at Kansas for his final NCAA season in 2025.

In 12 games, with six starts, Wentz caught 16 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns at Kansas. While still a very raw talent, he showed some key attributes that could make him a viable NFL receiver.

What does Wentz do well?

Wentz is a very raw route runner, but he is a prototypical size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and is lengthy. He's got sneaky fast speed and, despite being a linebacker for much of his football career, has shown impressive hands catching the ball.

At the NFL level, Wentz would flourish most by getting him the ball in space and letting him go to work. Putting him in one-on-one coverage and expecting him to beat an NFL cornerback with his twitchiness isn't going to set him up for success.

That said, it's an area he could quickly improve on. He just might not be able to get there quickly enough to stick around.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Levi Wentz (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goals for Wentz

The practice squad, like many other undrafted free agents, is essentially the ceiling for Wentz. More likely, he won't stick around in any capacity in the regular season with Smith-Njigba, Kupp, Shaheed, Jake Bobo, Tory Horton, sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (special teams ace) and others already with the team.

If he doesn't make the practice squad, hopefully a more wide receiver-needy team could provide him a home. But Wentz will need to be perfect to win a spot with Seattle.

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