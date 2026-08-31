Every Rookie Who Made the Seattle Seahawks Initial 53-Man Roster

The Seattle Seahawks don't have many big-name rookies on the roster this season. The most promising is, of course, running back Jadarian Price who was selected in Round 1 out of Notre Dame.

From there, TCU safety Bud Clark was their second-round pick, but he broke his ankle in the preseason and will spend his first season on the IR. Still, the Seahawks have a few rookies who are expected to fill important rolls as depth pieces, led by cornerback Julian Neal and guard Beau Stephens.

Unsurprisingly, those three picks made the initial 53-man roster. What might be surprising is that there will be hardly any other rookies on the roster in Week 1. That being the case, let's see which rookies did make the cut, beginning with those who were selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

Rookie draft picks who made the Seahawks' 53-man roster

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only three of the Seahawks eight draft picks are on the initial 53-man roster. To be fair, it would have been four if Clark hadn't been injured, but even that's a shockingly low percentage. Time will tell if that's a product of the class being poor, or the depth being too much for them to overcome. To recap, here are the rookies who did make the team.

Jadarian Price, RB

Julian Neal, CB

Beau Stephens, G

Undrafted rookies who made the Seahawks' 53-man roster

Toledo defensive back Avery Smith speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avery Smith is undrafted free agent who made the roster was a surprising addition. That's because he began Sunday on the Los Angeles Chargers, but was traded to Seattle just a few hours before rosters had to be cut to 53 players.

Avery Smith, CB (Trade from Los Angeles Chargers)

Outside of Smith, the Seahawks had no other undrafted free agents who made their roster. The most intriguing options for them among their undrafted class included Marvin Jones Jr. and Aidan Hubbard who were fighting for roles on the edge. Rashad Rochelle was another intriguing player and the young wideout made noise as a return man.

In the end, he didn't do enough to make the roster but he's one of several rookes who should be retained via the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

Rookies who should be brought back via the practice squad

Seattle Seahawks TE Nick Vannett celebrates with WR Rashad Rochelle after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rochelle was a standout on special teams and that might have been enough for him to make the 53-man roster if Seattle wasn't strong there already. It could also make him an intriguing option for anyone looking for a return man. If he doesn't get claimed, Rochelle is among several rookies the Seahawks should sign back to the practice squad. Here is a list of the others they should prioritize:

Rashad Rochelle, WR

Emmanuel Henderson, WR

Deven Eastern, DT

Uso Seumalo, DT

Aidan Hubbard, EDGE

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE

Andre Fuller, CB

Michael Dansby, CB

Teams have until 10:00 a.m. PT to make waiver claims. Once that deadline passes, practice squads cen beging to be filled out.

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