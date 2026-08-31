Seahawks Practice Squad Projection: Trevon Diggs, Emmanuel Henderson and More

Now that the Seattle Seahawks have narrowed their roster down to 53 players, it's time for them to build a practice squad that can feature up to 17 players.

Most of these players will stem from the players that were cut right before the deadline, which will give them an opportunity to be elevated to play games throughout the season. Here's a look at a practice squad projection of the players who were cut and should clear waivers.

Likely Veterans

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Trevon Diggs, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cody White, RB Velus Jones Jr., DB Rodney Thomas II, DB D'Anthony Bell

The Seahawks are allowed to have six veterans on the practice squad, and they cut many during training camp.

The cornerback position has been intriguing to watch over the last couple of weeks. Diggs and Igbinoghene are two players that have been at a high level throughout their careers so far as 2020 draft picks.

The two of them should headline the practice squad, along with fellow defensive backs Rodney Thomas II and D'Anthony Bell, while Cody White and Velus Jones Jr. are also players they want to continue to invest in.

The Draft Picks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Dansby during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., CB Michael Dansby, CB Andre Fuller, DT Deven Eastern

Out of the team's 8 draft picks this season, four of them did not make the final cut.

Henderson, who was chosen in the sixth round, is expected to be a punt gunner for the team on special teams and could get a call-up to the game-day roster at some point during the season.

The same can be said for seventh-round cornerbacks Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller, as well as seventh-round defensive tackle Deven Eastern.

Other Candidates

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe hands off to running back Jacardia Wright. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jacardia Wright, C Federico Maranges, NT J.R. Singleton, NT Bubba Thomas, LB Jalan Gaines, LB Jared Ivey, LB Aidan Hubbard

Most teams are given 16 practice squad spots, but because the Seahawks have an international player in Federico Maranges, they are allowed to have an additional one. Maranges will likely be on the practice squad for a second consecutive season. The rest of the group will likely be a mix of undrafted free agents from this year and last year.

Wright scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the preseason and has a lot of intrigue, especially while Zach Charbonnet continues to deal with his recovery from a torn ACL.

There can never be too many linebackers on the roster, especially for a team like the Seahawks that values special teams, so it's possible that they add two or three linebackers into the mix.

The same can be said for the defensive line. Singleton and Thomas were on the practice squad last season, and they could find themselves there once again.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter